ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Destruction can be seen in parts of the region, following severe weather on Friday night. The following morning, the National Weather Service of St. Louis announced that it had found damage of at least EF-3 in the area 2.5 miles west of Defiance on Highway F. However, the survey is ongoing so it's possible that rating could increase, NWS said.

SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO