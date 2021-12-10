ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

We'll Find Out the Hard Way: George Will Talks To Armstrong & Getty

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Will has inspired The Armstrong & Getty Show for many...

970kfbx.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Will
The Independent

‘I’m actually not done’: Woman championed for shutting down man who interrupted her in presentation

A woman on TikTok shared the experience of being constantly interrupted by a man at a work meeting and how she dealt with it, earning her a lot of praise.Sabrina Lassegue posted a clip of the meeting and a response video on her TikTok account (@directedbybrini) on Thursday last week after which the videos went viral and were seen millions of times on the video-sharing social media platform.Several comments on the videos praised and supported Ms Lassegue for doing the right thing.Ms Lassegue explained that she was a 20-year-old who owned a production company and that she was hired by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hard Way#Armstrong Getty#American#Jack Joe
Cosmopolitan

Carrie Underwood's New Vegas Photos Are Causing a Huge Stir Online

Singer Carrie Underwood has officially taken Las Vegas by storm. Just in time for the holidays, the "Before He Cheats" singer began her Vegas residency called REFLECTION on December 1 (psst...you can still snag some tickets here). Needless to say, fans were ecstatic to hear the news as she'll be among other stars taking residencies in Sin City like Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Glad One Romance Never Came to Pass

Consider the romance on “Blue Bloods” for a moment. There’s Eddie and Jamie going strong, even though they refuse to open up to each other sometimes. Then there’s the will-they-won’t-they back and forth between Danny and Baez that fans are impatiently waiting for. There’s also Erin and her ongoing thing with her ex-husband Jack. But there’s one romance that fans are thrilled didn’t happen.
TV SERIES
Nisqually Valley News

Finding Reason: Sometimes People We Think are Backwards Have Things Figured out Better Than We Do

The cafe in this old mining town in the Midwest opens at 6:30 a.m. weekday mornings. Three groups of locals cycle through every morning for breakfast and sit at the big dining area in the middle of the room. My father-in-law has been dining with the first group each morning for years. Now that he has advanced dementia, a friend picks him up daily for the routine.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Disconnected's Life Will Always Find Its Way

French rockers Disconnected recently released their new single "Life Will Always Find Its Way" from their forthcoming album, "We Are Disconnected", and to celebrate we asked Ivan to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. In Disconnected we've been working in the same way for years now. My...
MUSIC
dragcity.com

WE'LL BE STOCKING YOU FOR CHRISTMAS

Hey everybody! Allow us to blow your mind by suggesting that you foreplay/climax/denouement your shopping season with a trip through our most recent releases! They're just naturally the types of things which say, I love you and your sexy mind (mom/dad substitute) by offering up the kindsa sounds that can-open your brain, exposing it to the light, all the better to grow! What are we talking about? You buying these:
SHOPPING
Axios

Hard Truths: What we learned

The final monthly Axios AM Deep Dive in our Hard Truths series explores what has changed about race and justice in America — and what hasn't — since the series launched in October 2020.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy