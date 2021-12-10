ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Magnum PI season 4 episode 9: Christmas episode sneak peeks!

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready to check out Magnum PI season 4 episode 9, otherwise known as the big Christmas episode? It’s airing in just a matter of hours, so why not get a good sense of what’s coming?. Of course, the first thing we could say to expect...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 10 return date at NBC

After tonight’s new episode, it absolutely makes sense to want the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 10 return date. How can you not?. Unfortunately, we have to be the bearer of bad news almost right away here — you will be waiting a good while to see the NBC drama back on the air. The return date is currently set on Thursday, January 6, and from there we should get a good sense of what’s ahead on the other side of the crossover.
TV SERIES
TVLine

CSI: Vegas Finale: Will Sara and Gil Return for Any Possible Season 2? And Was That [Spoiler] in Final Teaser?

The following contains spoilers from the CSI: Vegas season finale. This Wednesday in the CSI: Vegas season finale, Max’s team diligently worked with Sara and Gil to get the goods on Anson Wix and also find/save Hodges. After running into dead end after dead end, it was a smudge of counterfeit casino fragrance that led the CSIs to a beaten but breathing Hodges, whose testimony will put wily Wix behind bars on a variety of charges. While Max celebrated the big win by reclaiming her office at the lab, Sara and Gil opted for the thrill of a ride on his favorite...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Young Sheldon season 5 episode 10 return date hopes on CBS

After tonight’s new episode wraps up, do you want to get the Young Sheldon season 5 episode 10 return date over at CBS?. The first thing to make clear within this article is rather simple: You are going to be waiting for a good while to see what’s coming up next. Tonight is the final episode of the calendar year for the Big Bang Theory prequel, which probably does not come as much of a shock to anyone out there. Remember that CBS often takes many of their shows off the air at around this point in December, just to ensure they don’t lose any viewers due to it being close to the holiday season.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 spoilers: What’s next for Jamie?

As you prepare for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 airing on CBS in the new year, why not have a discussion about Jamie Reagan? What is this character going to be up to?. Luckily, we do have at least a tiny tease worth sharing today! The photo above is one of the first ones released for the January 7 installment entitled “Old Friends,” and here you see Will Estes having a rather-interesting conversation.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lia
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 11 sneak peek: The aftermath of Shan’s exit

As we prepare for tomorrow night’s Survivor 41 episode 11, we should note that the game is now messier than it’s ever been. What’s going to happen moving forward? The sneak peek below gives you a sense of some new-found divisions, but it’s too early to tell how some of these are going to impact the next vote.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Survivor,’ Season 41, Episode 11

Tyson and Riley are joined by Big Brother Canada executive producer Arisa Cox to share their thoughts on the latest episode of Survivor. They give their opinions on the newest twist and react to Deshawn’s and Liana’s emotional words at Tribal Council. Plus, Riley attempts to explain a Monty Hall problem, and this week’s superlatives are given out.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 episode 11 return date for Matt Czuchry, cast

Following what you see tonight, it only makes sense to be curious about The Resident season 5 episode 11 return date. Luckily, we’ve got that within this article, plus a few more details all about what the future holds!. The first order of business we have to announce here, though,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnum Pi#Christmas Eve#Episode 9#Episodes
TV Fanatic

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3

Jughead talks about a folktale where the devil visits a small town to collect lost souls. He says the devil can take up any disguise; his story connects to Rivervale. Pop Tate lets a man grab food without paying. Pop sees a man outside the diner, but a demonic face appears over his face. Pop collapses from a heart attack.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 9 spoilers: The last new episode of 2021

Want to get a sense of what’s coming on NCIS season 19 episode 9? We should start things off by noting this: It’s the last episode for a while. “Collective Memory” isn’t going to be a holiday episode (which you do sometimes see with this show), but it is a chance to see a case that you haven’t quite seen before on other shows.
TV SERIES
thevistapress.com

Favorite Television Christmas Episodes

TR Robertson–With the advent of Netflix and a plethora of cable channels and various streaming sites, it is possible now to see most of your favorite television shows, many from years and years ago. As the holiday season approaches, classic Christmas shows will be appearing on T.V. You can now watch classic television sitcoms and dramas, many times focusing on specific episodes. The list below contains a sampling of the hundreds of Christmas themed episodes that have been produced. A Wikipedia listing of these television shows and the episodes surrounding the Christmas season can be found on the internet. You will be amazed at the hundreds and hundreds of the programs that exist. The shows are divided into sitcoms, dramas and other forms of entertainment, dating back to the 1950’s. As you read the list below, the titles may generate memories of the shows and bring a smile to your face. If you have the capability to find some of these programs, sit back and enjoy reliving and laughing once again – Ho-Ho-Ho.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10 return date over at NBC

After what transpires tonight, it only makes sense to want the Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10 return date … right? Luckily, we’re here within this piece to break a lot of that down for you. So where do we start here? We suppose it’s by going ahead...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Christmas
detroitperforms.org

Season 11, Episode 8 Preview

Premiering Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:30PM. The Obsidian Theater Festival celebrates Black stories featuring the work of Black voices and illuminating the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora in America. Co-founder, John Sloane, highlights three performances from the festival for “Detroit Performs”: Jessica Care Moore’s “Obsidian Stone,” and cabaret performances of “Keep Your Head Up” and “Who I Am.”
DETROIT, MI
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 7: ‘Between Sleep and Awake’ hopes

As you prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 airing on January 6, there is a lot to ponder over. Ultimately, there are a couple of different reasons for that. So where do we begin here? Let’s start off with mentioning where we just left off: With the big reveal that Dembe seemingly gave Liz the letter to read prior to her death. With that in mind, Reddington’s longtime confidant betrayed his trust in a way that is hard for him to grapple with.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 5 episode 11 promo: Is Eddie’s future addressed?

As we await 9-1-1 season 5 episode 11 airing this March, we know there’s one question everyone wants an answer to. What is going to happen when it comes to Eddie Diaz?. At the end of episode 10 earlier this week, we saw quite a shocking moment as the Eddie character admitted that he was ready to move forward — meaning, he’s probably not going to be a firefighter for the 118 in the immediate future.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale air date, first details revealed

Want to know when the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale air date, or at least some of what could be coming up next?. Well, let’s start with the fact that you’ll be seeing this show wrap things up entirely in early January. Per a new press release obtained by SpoilerTV, the final episode is airing on Sunday, January 9 on the showtime. The title here is “Sins of the Father,” which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone. In addition to being a commonly-used title for TV shows, it also perfectly explains the relationship between Dexter Morgan and his son Harrison. Dexter’s actions are much of the reason why Harrison became the person he is, and there is no evidence that this is about to change.
TV SERIES
ABC 4

Where will AYL take you on this episode? We have a sneak peek!

(The Daily Dish) Chad Booth with At Your Leisure joined us on The Daily Dish to talk about some up coming adventures they will be showing on their show. First off, Reece and Marianne Stein visit The Land of the Giants and are showing off some unique hiking trails and tourist attractions that you simply must see to believe as they visit Sequoia National Park in California’s Southern Sierra Nevada mountains.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 finale sneak peek: The night after Tribal Council

With the Survivor 41 finale set to arrive on CBS in just two days, it’s looking more and more like an explosive conclusion is coming! We have five players remaining in Erika, Heather, Ricard, Xander, and Deshawn; at this point, they should all be doing everything in their power in order to win.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

The Flash season 8 episode 5 promo: Will Barry finally defeat Eobard?

We know that The Flash season 8 episode 5 is coming on The CW this coming Tuesday, just like we know there’s a chance for a bloodbath. This is it: The literal battle of the ages. We’ve already seen Eobard Thawne do his best to manipulate time and change almost everything about the past. Heck, he tried to reverse being the Reverse-Flash! He may have created his own Flashpoint, and we have to prepare for some tremendous ripple effects with that.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy