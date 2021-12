McDonald's is giving away free Big Macs today and we have the breakdown on how you can get one! McDonald's launched this inpromptu giveaway event after a high-profile social media PR stunt went viral: The fast-food chain offered to give away Bic Macs to consumers if the holiday season queen herself, Mariah Carey, retweed the offer. It took all of 30 minutes before Carey apparently did the good deed of pressing (or rather, having one of her employees press) the retweet button, blessing us all with the opportunity to get a free Big Mac from MacDonald's today – with a $1 minimum purchase, of course...

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO