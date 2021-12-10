ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

2 stars of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ look back at a classic

KXLY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — It was just another job for child actor Karolyn Grimes. She was 6 and had already done four movies by the summer of 1946 when filming began on “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The only thing she recalls about the biggest movie of her career was being delighted...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
MetroTimes

Please shut up and watch the timeless classic ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ at Detroit’s Redford Theatre

Some things simply get better with age, while others only become more poignant. In the case of the 1946 classic It’s a Wonderful Life, both are true. What was a box office flop when it was released has since become a longstanding holiday staple. The story of George Bailey, played by the incomparable James Stewart, is a tale of redemption and gratitude as he finds himself ready to end it all on Christmas Eve. Whoa! You talkin’ suicide? Christmas? Where the hell is the holiday cheer in that? Well, before you get your knickers in a bunch, it gets better. Whoa, no spoiler alert? OMFG, can we just … anyway. Before George can take the leap that would end it all forever, he is given a rare opportunity to see what it would be like had he never been born. Whoa, whoa, you sayin’ this is a Christmas movie about suicide and abortion? Because I’m not here for that bullcrap. For the love of Old Saint Nick, will you please just shut up? What he finds is that the greatest gift of all is not a PS5 or, like, AirPods, but life itself. Nothing? Well, in that case pass the friggin’ tissues.
DETROIT, MI
channelguidemag.com

Interview With “It’s a Wonderful Life’s” Tommy Bailey

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Frank Capra’s timeless classic It’s a Wonderful Life. In celebration of the milestone, Paramount Pictures has released a two-disc Blu-ray collectible that includes a colorized version of the film in high definition, along with bonus content that reviews the preserving and revitalizing of this iconic holiday classic. Here we caught up with actor Jimmy Hawkins, who at age 4 played the youngest of the Bailey children — Tommy — in the 1946 film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Stewart
Person
Karolyn Grimes
Person
Donna Reed
Person
Frank Capra
Person
Jimmy Hawkins
Kokomo Tribune

Alvia Lewis Frey: The lessons of 'It's a Wonderful Life'

The following is the first in a series of four Advent columns about Frank Capra’s 1946 movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”. Once upon a time, late at night in the living room of my childhood home on East Main Street in Freehold, New Jersey, I watched “It’s a Wonderful Life” with my mother.
MOVIES
Deadline

James Stewart Holiday Classic ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Restored Blu-Ray And NBC Airings

The undeniable Christmas classic It’s A Wonderful Life is celebrating its diamond anniversary this season. Believe it or not, it has been 75 years since its release in December 1946. Considering it has become the classic of classics for the yuletide season, this irresistible film starring James Stewart as George Bailey, a suicidal man who receives a visit from an angel to show him what life would have been like if he had never existed, was basically a box office flop upon its release after it was rushed into theaters to replace a film that wasn’t ready in time. Costing reportedly $3.7 million...
MOVIES
Go Blue Ridge

Hopeful Holiday Classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the Appalachian Theatre on December 10 and 11

Frank Capra’s timeless holiday classic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life” will once again bring the beloved characters of Bedford Falls to the silver screen as part of the Appalachian Theatre Cinema Classics Series at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, December 10 and 11. The historic theatre is located at 559 West King Street in the heart of Boone, NC.
BOONE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Film Institute#Christmas Movies#Black Christmas#Ap#The Associated Press
thepitchkc.com

Jason Sudeikis stars in Dec. 5 livestream of It’s a Wonderful Life

Jason Sudeikis will star in a table read of It’s a Wonderful Life. Tickets are available here. Jason Sudeikis and Rosario Dawson lead an all-star virtual online table read of the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life to benefit The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), which promotes mental health and enrichment programs to children with special needs and their families.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
eastgreenwichnews.com

Review: Gamm’s ‘Wonderful Life’ Is Holiday Perfect

Above: From left, Tony Estrella (George Bailey), Fred Sullivan, Jr. (Henry F. Potter/Clarence), Richard Noble (Joseph/Billy Bailey), Helena Tafuri (Violet Bick/Janie Bailey) and Emily Turtle (Announcer/Zuzu Bailey). The faint sound of piano keys delicately playing “Winter Wonderland” grew louder as guests entered Gamm Theatre’s auditorium for “It’s A Wonderful Life:...
WARWICK, RI
vermontjournal.com

“It’s A Wonderful Life” showing at Heald Auditorium

LUDLOW, Vt. – The classical Christmas movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will be the featured Christmas film in the Ludlow Town Hall’s Heald Auditorium Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Frank Capra’s classic is a story that has withstood the test of time and brought...
LUDLOW, VT
suindependent.com

It’s A Wonderful Life From Kayenta to Cedar City!

It’s A Wonderful Life From Kayenta to Cedar City!. The SimonFest Theatre Company returns with its masterful, nostalgic, heartwarming Christmas classic, It’s a Wonderful Life. “We had such fun last season,” says director Richard Bugg. “And what better story to revisit at Christmas time, than one that reaffirms the importance of every individual’s life — and in such a charming and heartening way.”
CEDAR CITY, UT
encoremichigan.com

John Lepard transforms a Christmas classic in ‘This Wonderful Life’

WILLIAMSTON, MI – “For a Christmas Story, this is pretty sexy,” is a line written by Steve Murray and casually delivered with a sly smile by John Lepard during the Williamston Theatre’s first production in the 2021-22 season – This Wonderful Life. The turkeys are all cooked and the pie...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
nashvilleguru.com

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is taking place from December 9-24, 2021, at Studio Tenn’s Jamison Theater in Franklin. The beloved American holiday classic about George Bailey, who considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve, comes to life as a live 1940s-style radio broadcast at WAKM. An ensemble of five actors will play the parts of a few dozen characters on stage for a truly one-of-a-kind experience.
FRANKLIN, TN
TODAY.com

It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 75 years

In the latest edition of TODAY’s series “Mr. Smith Goes to…,” Harry Smith takes us on a trip to Seneca Falls, the town that embodies the spirit of the beloved film, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Former village planner Fran Caraccillo describes how the connection between Seneca and Bedford Falls starts with a bridge and how the movie continues to touch the hearts of viewers.Dec. 9, 2021.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy