Weston, WI

Kristine Gilmore honored with distinguished WMEA Administrator Award

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
Laurie Fellenz, WMEA/WSMA Executive Director, Superintendent Gilmore and Joe Finnegan, DCE Senior High Band Teacher.

Weston, Wis. (December 9, 2021) – Kristine Gilmore, D.C. Everest Area School District superintendent, is the recipient of the 2021 Wisconsin Music Educators Association (WMEA) Distinguished Administrator Award, which was officially presented to her on December 6, at the D.C. Everest Senior High holiday band concert.

The WMEA Distinguished AdministratorAward recognizes a school administrator who is an advocate for the importance of music in a well-rounded education and selects the person based on their professional experience; leadership or service in the community, state or nation; and other factors including their effectiveness to build support for the arts through rapport with staff, students and the community.

Laurie Fellenz, WMEA/WSMA Executive Director, traveled from Madison to attend the holiday concert and present Dr. Gilmore with the award. “Our deepest congratulations to Dr. Gilmore for helping build the culture of excellence as a distinguished administrator,” she noted. Like many in the community, Ms. Fellenz was grateful for the opportunity to attend an in-person holiday concert this year. “It is hard to put simply into words the impact the band concert had on me as I witnessed musicianship, camaraderie, and excellence with every piece and every ensemble. I thoroughly enjoyed the concert and am so proud for D.C. Everest to have WMEA affiliated educators and to be WSMA member schools.”

Joe Finnegan, DCE Senior High Band Teacher notes that under Dr. Gilmore’s leadership “music is supported throughout the K-12 program and provides countless opportunities for kids. During this very difficult time period Dr. Gilmore has stepped up and stated that music is important to kids not only in learning how to perform and play an instrument or sing, but she recognizes music plays an important role in their social relationships. At Everest we are blessed to have administrators that realize music is an integral part of life and education, and that by continuing to provide quality options for our kids, we allow our students to have a deep, meaningful, challenging education that will promote the health and well-being of each individual while at the same time develop their unique intellectual capabilities. Kudos to Dr. Kristine Gilmore for realizing the immense value of music education!”

