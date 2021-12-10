Waynesboro to hold public hearing on Civil War monument on Monday

(Red Oak) -- A solar energy ordinance public hearing in Montgomery County revealed more questions than answered. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing for an ordinance regarding Solar Power Amendments to the Montgomery County Zoning Ordinance. Contrary to the solar energy ordinance passed in Fremont County, where approval goes through the board of supervisors, Montgomery County is pursuing the use of the county's Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments. While saying she isn't against a solar ordinance, county zoning commission member Vicky Rossander says multiple commission members were not present for its approval on October 13th before being brought to the board.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO