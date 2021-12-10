ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

President Biden's federal vaccine mandate was blocked, but getting Texas companies to comply won't be easy

By Ariana Garcia
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge this week temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees of federal contractors, effectively freezing mandates for contractors, certain health care workers and employees of large companies nationwide including Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order GA-40, which he issued in...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 6

Leg Sandwich
4d ago

His “Chronic Mental Invalid” syndrome is an embarrassment to this whole World. You DemoncRats knew this when he was “selected”. I NEVER gave him permission to be President!

Reply(3)
3
Related
CBS News

Former NFL player who killed six people had stage 2 CTE, autopsy finds

A coroner said an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of a former NFL player who authorities say fatally shot six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April. The 20 years ex-football pro Phillip Adams spent playing football "definitely ... gave rise" to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined Adams' brain.
The Hill

DC attorney general sues far-right groups over Jan. 6 attack

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D) on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The 84-page civil complaint, which also lists dozens of individuals, alleges violations of local D.C. and federal laws,...
The Associated Press

Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 appears effective against the omicron variant. The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.
