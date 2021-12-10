ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bah! Humbug! Italy bishop tells children Santa doesn't exist

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME — A Roman Catholic diocese in Sicily publicly apologized to outraged parents after its bishop told a group of children that Santa Claus doesn’t exist. In a Facebook post and subsequent comments Friday, the diocese of Noto insisted that Bishop Antonio Stagliano didn’t mean to dash the dreams of the...

www.washingtonpost.com

#Bah#Italy#Christmas#Roman Catholic#Italian#The Coca Cola Company#Sicilian
