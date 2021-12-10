Sugar Valley grapplers open season Friday at Bloom tourney

The Crookston High School Varsity Pirate dance team is getting ready for their first competition of the year this Friday at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School in Glyndon. They have a tough competition schedule this year, but they have a lot of experienced dancers and are looking really good. “We have eight taking the floor for this first competition hoping to have all 12 Varsity members competing by sections,” said Coach Grace Espinosa. “We’ve got a great hard-working, well-rounded team being led by two amazing captains Calleigh Fanfulik and Kalea Luckow this season and I’m excited to see our scores get even higher than our record-setting scores from last season.”

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO