Mum confronted outside home by balaclava-clad gang wielding iron bars
Terrifying video shows the moment a woman was confronted outside her home by a balaclava-clad gang wielding iron bars - who were...www.independent.co.uk
Terrifying video shows the moment a woman was confronted outside her home by a balaclava-clad gang wielding iron bars - who were...www.independent.co.uk
Now what would’ve made that video good Would be her eliminating each of those individuals permanently so they would not be bothering anyone with such illegal activity again.
She should have stayed in side her home , call the police. And make her fight ,if they broke in . That’s why good citizens need’s a Gun.
Lol. My dogs would have a field day! I don't even think I would have to waste the ammo.
Comments / 27