Maroon 5 earn diamond certification for 'Girls Like You' featuring Cardi B

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 4 days ago
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 has earned a diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for their 2018 hit song "Girls Like You" featuring Cardi B.

Reaching diamond status means that a song or album has reached 10 million cumulative sales.

The song, which appeared on Maroon 5's sixth studio album titled Red Pill Blues, amassed 1.3 billion Spotify streams, 3.2 billion YouTube views and 655 million YouTube views for a second version of the song over the summer.

"Girls Like You" is Maroon 5's second diamond certification following "Moves Like Jagger" featuring Christina Aguilera.

Maroon last released the album Jordi in June. The project contains the single "Beautiful Mistakes" featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

The band has also announced a Latin America leg for their 2022 world tour, which includes concert dates in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Costa Rica.

