Biden Calls Late Senator Bob Dole One Of America's 'Greatest Patriots' In Eulogy

By Ben Scheffer
 4 days ago
President Biden gave a eulogy for former Kansas Senator Bob Dole on Thursday as his body lay in state. Dole was a World War II veteran and won the Republican nomination for president in 1996. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and daughter Robin. He was 98. “America...

The Week

Biden jokingly recalls Bob Dole's unwavering honesty during tribute to late senator: 'God, I love the guy'

President Biden shared a heartwarming memory during Friday's funeral service for former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kansas), who passed away Sunday at the age of 98. While delivering a tribute to the late senator, Biden recalled a time when Dole — a man Biden described as "almost too honest" — cast a deciding vote against his own party in favor of funding Biden's beloved Amtrak.
Marconews.com

Bob Dole's funeral, tragedy in Mexico, Biden on late-night TV: 5 things to know Friday

'Hero of democracy': Funeral for Bob Dole at National Cathedral, followed by WWII Memorial service. The funeral for Sen. Bob Dole will be held at the Washington National Cathedralon Friday, a day after President Joe Biden and congressional leaders honored the Senate’s longest-serving GOP leader as he lay in state at the U.S. Capitol. Biden hailed Dole as “a hero of democracy" during Thursday's memorial service. Dole, a Kansas lawmaker and decorated World War II veteran who left an indelible mark on the nation’s history, died on Sunday at 98. Biden, former Sens. Pat Roberts and Tom Daschle and Dole's daughter, Robin Dole, are expected to give tributes at his funeral. Following the service, Dole's motorcade and casket will head to the National World War II Memorial on the National Mall to honor his life and service.
WLOX

Friends and family eulogize Bob Dole at the National Cathedral

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The national honors for a Heartland hero continued Friday at the National Cathedral. Folks from around the country had another opportunity to say goodbye to the late Senator Bob Dole at his funeral service in the nation’s capital. It was an invite-only service for the...
Jimmy Carter
Martin Luther King
Person
Bob Dole
Robin
blackchronicle.com

Biden, Robin Dole pay tribute to late Kansas senator

WASHINGTON – Bob Dole is heading home to Kansas one last time. The body of the former GOP Senate leader is returning to the state that launched his political career after two days of somber but warm ceremonies in the nation’s capital honoring the iconic Republican. “Kansas’ favorite...
MSNBC

Biden pays tribute to 'patriot' Bob Dole during funeral service

Prominent Political Figures Pay Their Respects to Bob Dole as the Late Senator Lies in State: PHOTOS

Former U.S. Senator from Kansas and past Senate majority leader Bob Dole died on Dec. 5 at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole foundation announced the death of the longtime leader of Senate Republicans, saying in a statement, "It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years."
The Independent

Watch live as Congress pays tribute to late Senate leader Bob Dole

US President Joe Biden will pay tribute to the late Bob Dole alongside other congressional leaders on Thursday. The war hero and former Senate Republican leader, who died on Sunday, will lie in state in the US Capitol building. Following his passing, Mr Biden described Dole as “an American giant”...
CBS News

Biden calls Bob Dole a "giant of history" in tribute

President Joe Biden spoke at a ceremony honoring Bob Dole, the World War II veteran, former Senate leader and GOP presidential candidate, Thursday at the U.S. Capitol. Dole will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday and then a funeral will be held at the National Cathedral on Friday. Major Garrett anchors a CBS News Special Report.
bonnersferryherald.com

Reflecting on Bob Dole’s message for America and Idaho

When I heard of the passing of World War II combat veteran and former presidential candidate U.S. Senator Bob Dole, I immediately recalled a man of integrity, humility, and patriotism. Senator Dole wrote his final column earlier this year. It has been published in the days since his death on...
