Treatments cancelled amid Sandwell and Birmingham IT glitch

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 50 patient had treatments cancelled following a computer glitch at a hospital trust. It is feared some patient notes were permanently lost following the routine upgrade at Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust. Most departments including heart, cancer services, the pharmacy and Birmingham and Midland Eye...

www.bbc.co.uk

New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
BBC

Coronavirus: Vaccine refused by more than 230 Hertfordshire hospital workers

More than 230 hospital workers in parts of Hertfordshire have refused to have a Covid-19 vaccination, NHS bosses said. Last month the government announced proposals that health workers undertaking any CQC-regulated activity should be fully vaccinated by April. A meeting of the West Herts Hospitals Trust board identified 239 staff...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Omicron study suggests major wave in January

The UK is facing a substantial wave of Omicron infections in January without further restrictions, scientists say. The number of deaths from the variant by the end of April could range from 25,000 to 75,000 depending on how well vaccines perform, they said. But the experts behind the study said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Heart Attacks#Birmingham#Cancer#Uk#Midland Eye Centre#Nhs England
The Independent

Omicron: 10 people in England hospitalised with variant spreading at ‘phenomenal’ rate, says health secretary

Omicron is spreading at a “phenomenal rate” and 10 people in England have now been hospitalised after getting infected with the with the Covid variant, health secretary Sajid Javid has said.The cabinet minister said there had been no deaths yet confirmed in England, but revealed that omicron was probably behind around 40 per cent of infections in London and that unless the government acted then the health service could be overwhelmed.“What we now know about Omicron is that it’s spreading at a phenomenal rate, something that we’ve never seen before, it’s doubling every two to three days in infections,” Mr Javid told Sky News.Asked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current Government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government is implementing its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee last week in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid omicron news – live: Daily infections estimated at 200,000 as NHS moved to highest emergency level

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has told MPs that daily Covid omicron infections are now estimated to be around 200,000, with the variant expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours. Addressing MPs, he said: “There are now 4,713 confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK. And the UK Health Security Agency estimates that the current rate of, the current number of daily infections are around 200,000.“While omicron represents over 20 per cent of cases in England, we’ve already seen it rise to over 44 per cent in London and we expect it to become the dominant Covid-19 variant in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK Covid alert level raised following rapid increase in Omicron cases

The UK Covid alert level has been raised following a rapid increase in Omicron cases being recorded.The country’s four chief medical officers and NHS England’s national medical director have recommended to ministers that the UK go up to Level 4 from Level 3.It comes as Boris Johnson prepares to address the nation at 8pm about the booster vaccine programme.The decision to increase the alert level follows advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) after a further 1,239 confirmed cases of the Omicron mutation were recorded in the UK as of Sunday.It brings the total number of UK cases of Omicron to 3,137, a 65% increase from Saturday’s total of 1,898 UK cases. Read More Omicron symptoms: What to look out for from new variantWhat does Greek word omicron mean? How the Covid names are chosenCovid news live: Boris Johnson to give press conference
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospitals told to increase critical care bed numbers within weeks

Hospitals have been told to increase their critical care capacity for Covid patients to cope with a surge in demand this winter due to the omicron variant, The Independent can reveal. Some areas of the country are already operating with just one per cent of beds available, as the new strain of the virus takes over from delta to become the dominant Covid variant. NHS leaders have been told to prepare for an expected mid-January peak in Covid admissions, with the health service potentially having to implement its highest “black alert” level even earlier in the new year. Meanwhile,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Telegraph

Cancel your Christmas parties, Scots urged amid omicron spread

Scots have been told to cancel Christmas parties after festive gatherings were linked to the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Public Health Scotland said on Thursday that it was “strongly urging” people to scrap events, less than an hour after Jason Leitch, the country’s national clinical director, insisted they could still go ahead if they were held “carefully”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Charles hails the efforts of NHS staff and volunteers delivering vaccine booster

The Prince of Wales has thanked volunteers and NHS staff at a vaccination centre as he saw for himself the push to deliver booster jabs to the nation.Charles who last week revealed he and Camilla had received their Covid-19 boosters, hailed efforts at a makeshift clinic in Kennington south London.He also spoke out against vaccine misinformation, saying at one point: “It is so frustrating all these nonsense conspiracy theories.”The Lambeth GP Federation Covid Vaccinations Walk-In Centre – housed in a church hall – has been administering 3,000 boosters a day – which is 300 an hour.Charles gave his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

As a paramedic, I can tell you why people are dying in the backs of ambulances, Mr Javid

Dear Sajid Javid, I am a paramedic working on the frontline for an NHS ambulance service in England. I have worked as a paramedic on the frontline throughout the Covid pandemic. It first occurred to me to write to you following your October speech in which you spoke of “doing what it takes to ensure that the pressure on the NHS does not become unsustainable, and we don’t allow the NHS to become overwhelmed”.
HEALTH
The Independent

Government website wrongly tells people to wait six months for Covid booster jab

The government website is incorrectly informing over-40s that they need to wait at least six months after their second Covid vaccine dose to receive a booster jab.This is despite a change in guidance from the UK’s vaccination watchdog, announced at the end of last month, that said booster doses should be offered at a minimum of three months after completion of the primary course.Originally, people were told to wait six months before getting a third dose, but the arrival of the omicron variant pushed the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to shorten the waiting period.The error is located...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Mum died 'in agony' after medical procedure

A woman died "in agony" after a medical procedure which involved passing a tube down her throat and into her digestive system, an inquest has heard. In a statement, Carol Cole's husband described seeing his wife crying with pain as she waited almost five hours for an ambulance. The inquest...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Omicron emergency: How does the UK plan to tackle Covid-19 ‘tidal wave’?

Boris Johnson has declared an “Omicron emergency” and warned people against thinking the new variant will not make them seriously ill.Here is a look at what the current situation is in the UK and what is expected to happen over the coming days and weeks.– What was the main announcement during Mr Johnson’s pre-recorded address to the nation on Sunday night?The PM has brought forward the target of offering a Covid-19 booster jab to every adult by a month.The target had previously been the end of January, but that has been brought forward to the end of December.He said everyone...
PUBLIC HEALTH

