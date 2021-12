Robinhood (HOOD) stock fell to a new all-time low of $25.75 on Nov. 29. While the stock recovered from the lows and closed at $27.07, it's still way below the IPO price of $38 and trades at a massive discount to its all-time high of $85. What’s the prediction for HOOD stock and will it go back up if it adds more cryptos like Shiba Inu to the platform?

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO