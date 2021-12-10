Man arrested, charged with rape in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for rape in Randolph County.
On Nov. 23, the sheriff’s office was told about a sexual offense.
After an investigation, Shawn Lee Willard was charged with felony second-degree forcible rape and felony second-degree forcible sex offense.
Willard was located and arrested on Thursday and issued a $30,000 bond.
