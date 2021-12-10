ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Man arrested, charged with rape in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NyQFS_0dJXGrVX00

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for rape in Randolph County.

On Nov. 23, the sheriff’s office was told about a sexual offense.

After an investigation, Shawn Lee Willard was charged with felony second-degree forcible rape and felony second-degree forcible sex offense.

Willard was located and arrested on Thursday and issued a $30,000 bond.

Comments / 2

Savannah Smo
3d ago

I'm sorry if I offend anyone. However individuals who commit these types of crimes shouldn't be put in jail for taxpayers dollars to support inmates. A oak tree 🌳 and a noose is more effective and much more less expensive.

