Retail

Sound And Visionaries

By Tencent Cloud BRANDVOICE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the new video-first era, Tencent Cloud aims to deliver the quality and reliability businesses need. Video is expected to account for 82 percent of all internet traffic as well as 79 percent of all mobile traffic by the end of 2022, according to industry sources. This reflects a marked consumer...

www.forbes.com

Benzinga

Developers, Visionaries Pave the Way for Blockchain Adoption

Since its release into the market in 2009, Bitcoin has been making waves in the world of technology. Not only is it the pioneer digital currency, but it is also the first-ever functioning implementation of blockchain technology. However, because it is a breakthrough technology, a decade has been lost in...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Latest Weka Features Extend Capabilities of Visionary Data Platform

WekaIO™ (Weka), the data platform for AI, today announced the availability of its latest version of WekaFS™, the fastest storage for data-intensive applications that provides users with enhanced capabilities for cloud deployments and provides new capabilities for both cloud native and virtualized applications on premises. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
SOFTWARE
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
#Instant Messaging#Cloud Services#Tencent Cloud#Covid
wraltechwire.com

Crucial executive question: Are you a visionary or an integrator?

Editor’s note: Donald Thompson, a veteran entrepreneur and investor, writes an exclusive column for WRAL TechWire about executive leadership as well as equality, diversity and inclusion. His columns appear on Wednesdays. +++. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Being a thought leader in any industry requires a continued sharpening of knowledge...
ECONOMY
Variety

Marketing Analytics Firm 605 Plans Alternative to Nielsen Measurement

Count marketing analytics firm 605 among the number of firms that hope to fill in some of the gaps in measuring video audiences as more companies press for alternatives to the current standard, Nielsen. The company, founded by Kristin Dolan and backed by Dolan Family Ventures, the investment arm of the family long associated with the former Cablevision as well as AMC Networks, plans to use its data to launch a media trading currency that can undergird advertising transactions between advertisers and media networks. The “605 Exchange” makes use of a large data set that examines audience and advertising metrics daily....
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

BuzzCast Strengthens Executive Team with Industry Visionaries

VP of Product Design for Hulu named Chief Design Officer; 15-Year Event Veteran joins as Chief Revenue Officer. BuzzCast, the premium virtual events platform, announced that it has strengthened its executive team with two key industry hires. John S. Couch has joined BuzzCast as the Chief Design Officer and Jeff Kreinik has joined the company as its new Chief Revenue Officer.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Google takes aim at Microsoft 365 with small but important update

Google is taking the fight to Microsoft with an update for Workspace that introduces new synergies between its productivity and collaboration apps. As detailed in a new blog post, Google Workspace users will soon be able to launch into various applications easily from within messaging platform Chat. “While you’re having...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

Could Shiba Inu Lose 99% of Its Value?

The aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies is up over 1,500% in 2021. Although SHIB has led the way on a percentage basis, two red flags suggest tough times are ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Overlooked Ethereum Challenger Could Soar 400% This Bull Market Cycle, According to Coin Bureau

The host of crypto channel Coin Bureau is saying that an under-the-radar Ethereum rival is primed for an epic rally before the end of the bull market. In a new video, pseudonymous crypto analyst Guy tells his 1.74 million subscribers that he’s bullish on Near Protocol (NEAR), a blockchain designed for scalability and stability that allows developers to build decentralized applications at low cost, enabling users to manage high-value assets like money or identity.
STOCKS
Defense One

Don't Buy China's Hypersonic Head-Fake. Its Spaceplanes Are Racing Ahead.

After shocked U.S. leaders decried China’s August flight of a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle, Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tried a head fake, issuing a statement that actually referred to the July test of a reusable spaceplane. Yet even that misdirecting statement contained another attempt at misdirection. While the government described the spaceplane’s flight as a “routine” mission, it was in fact the first successful suborbital flight from launch to landing, a crucial step in the advancement towards a game-changing technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

This Ethereum Rival Is Primed For A 259% Rally By January, As Per Kraken

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has predicted a strong 259% rally for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rival and smart contract platform Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) by early 2022. What Happened: Solana remains in a massive broadening ascending wedge since 2020 and appears to be in the early innings of a fourth wave of “price discovery,” according to Kraken’s November 2021 Market Recap and Outlook report.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock from $42 to $31. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 16% over the past five sessions and lower by 46% over the past month following the company's third-quarter earnings results in late October, an overall decline in the broader market and a series of analyst ratings updates.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Smart Money Whales Have Accumulated Over $2,664,000,000 Worth of One Altcoin: Crypto Insights Firm Santiment

Crypto insights firm Santiment says deep-pocketed crypto investors have been stocking up big on one large-cap altcoin while markets undergo price dips. Santiment tells its 117,000 Twitter followers that whales, or holders with wallets that contain between one million and 10 million XRP, accumulated over 19 million more of the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the last three months.
STOCKS
