The fourth day of the league stage of Krafton’s invitational tournament, BGMI The Grind Scrims is now over and OR eSports have once again jumped up to the first position with 131 points. Orangutan Gaming also maintained their remarkable performance as they are placed at the second position. Hydrebad Hydras slipped to the third position as they stand with 131 points and 2 chicken dinners.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO