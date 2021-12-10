ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Can Bills bounce back against Brady and the Bucs | On site

butlercountytimesgazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bills are coming off a Monday Night Football loss...

www.butlercountytimesgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Not Happy With What Tony Romo Said Yesterday

Tom Brady was able to rewatch the broadcast of Sunday’s game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday. Brady threw the game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime. Earlier in the game, he showed off some of his “speed.”...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Anderson
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday’s Win

Regular season wins don’t get much more exciting than the one the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had on Sunday evening. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday night. Tom Brady threw a 50-plus yard game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime, securing the big win over Buffalo for his team.
NFL
The Independent

Gisele Bündchen reveals she’d been drinking wine before making infamous Super Bowl comment about Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has reflected on the comments she made in defence of her husband Tom Brady after the Patriots’ loss to the Giants during Super Bowl XLVI.The supermodel, who’d been captured on camera telling a heckler after the game: “My husband cannot f***ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time,” discussed the circumstances surrounding the incident during the latest episode of ESPN+’s docuseries Man in the Arena.In the video, Bündchen recalled how she’d been watching the February 2012 game alongside Vince Wilfork’s wife, and that she’d been drinking wine to help her nerves.“That whole stadium was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Bucs#Monday Night Football#American Football
firstsportz.com

“It was Tom Brady’s fault”: Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A Smith reckon the Buccaneers aren’t getting back to Super Bowl playing like this

After back-to-back losses against the Saints and Washington, Brady and Co. scripted a brilliant comeback. They are on a three-game winning streak. However, their last win wasn’t an easy one to come by. After putting up a terrific performance in the first half, the Buccaneers allowed the Bills to make a comeback in the second half.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTIC News Talk 1080

Best QB Records vs. One Team

Another week, another pair of victories for Tom Brady against the Bills and Aaron Rodgers vs. the Bears. It only adds to their historic records against the two teams, as we look at the QBs with the best win percentages ever against a single opponent.
NFL
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless on Bucs' win vs. Bills: Tom Brady proved again that he is the eighth wonder of the world I UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs survived a late rally as they won 33-27 in overtime against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. TB12 threw for 363 yards and scored three total touchdowns, including the walk-off touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman. Skip Bayless rates Brady's performance on a 1-10 impressive scale and explains how he has shown that he is 'the eighth wonder of the world.'
NFL
CBS Boston

Relive Tom Brady’s Only Other Overtime Touchdown Pass

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is a thousand years old. He’s accomplished everything there is to accomplish as an NFL quarterback. And then he’s done it all again. His résumé is long enough to fill two CVS receipts, and the NFL’s record books will one day soon be known simply as “Things Tom Brady Did.” That’s why it’s surprising — if not downright shocking — to realize that on Sunday evening when he threw a game-winning touchdown pass in overtime against Buffalo, Brady did something that he had only done once before in his 700-year NFL career. This time, it...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Still Owns The Bills, Helps Patriots With Overtime Victory Over Buffalo

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady may have left New England last year, but he’s still good to help out his old Patriots pals when needed. Brady needed a little extra time but nevertheless did exactly that on Sunday by helping to lead the Buccaneers over the Bills, 33-27, in Tampa. Though the game went to overtime after a blown Tampa lead, it ended in the usual fashion: Tom Brady beating the Buffalo Bills in a football game. It’s a tale as old as time itself. The win improved Brady to a ridiculous 33-3 in his career when facing the Bills. Brady already owned...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy