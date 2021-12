Either accept the rules or Novak Djokovic won't be able to defend his crown at the Australian Open. The possible participation or absence of the Serbian tennis player in the first Grand Slam of 2022 is up in the air. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned that "Nole" will not receive any special treatment after his presence has been confirmed at the Australian Open where all players are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

