Firefighters rescue kitten from dryer vent in New York

By Ben Hooper
 4 days ago
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York responded to a home under construction to rescue a small kitten that became stuck inside a dryer vent.

The Bridgehampton Fire Department said crews responded to a home under construction in Water Mill and spent more than an hour cutting and removing sections of the vent and surrounding materials until they could reach the 4-to-5-month-old kitten.

Southampton Town Animal Control Officer Colleen Kidd took the kitten to a local animal shelter, where officials said it will soon be available for adoption.

"As we proceed into a colder time of the year, it is always possible that animals may seek warmth under decks, in deep window wells, or even in places like a dryer vent as we saw here, to escape the cold," Cathy Antos, Southampton's supervising town animal control officer, said in a news release.

"If you encounter a situation like that and need assistance, the Southampton Town Animal Control is prepared to come out and help get the animals to safety," Antos said.

