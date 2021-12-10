ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions rookie RT Penei Sewell earns high praise from PFF

Detroit Lions rookie Penei Sewell is no stranger to accolades. As the consensus best offensive lineman in the 2021 draft, it was a no-brainer that the Lions had to draft him in the first round when he fell into their laps.

Now, Sewell is wasting no time in making waves in the NFL.

Per Pro Football Focus, Sewell is the second-highest graded offensive lineman in the league since Week 6, with the only player ahead of him being eight-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams.

Sewell has allowed 5 sacks all season, with only one of those being in the last four games since the bye week and moving to right tackle. Holding his own against some of the top edge rushers in the NFL such as Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt, it’s clear why PFF made him their All-Pro right tackle.

Many had their reservations about Sewell starting at right tackle given that he had never played the position before. The rookie handled the position change like a true pro and looks like a natural on the right side. Now paired with Taylor Decker, the Lions could have solid bookends on their line for years to come.

