Yale Team Unlocks Genetic Door to Deadly Brain Aneurysms

By Andrew Humphreys
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of Yale researchers has found a key to unlocking the deadly mystery of brain aneurysms in adults. Nearly 3% of the population is walking around with a saccular brain aneurysm they may or may not know about. Also known as a “berry” aneurysm due to appearing like a berry...

Nature.com

PPIL4 is essential for brain angiogenesis and implicated in intracranial aneurysms in humans

Intracranial aneurysm (IA) rupture leads to subarachnoid hemorrhage, a sudden-onset disease that often causes death or severe disability. Although genome-wide association studies have identified common genetic variants that increase IA risk moderately, the contribution of variants with large effect remains poorly defined. Using whole-exome sequencing, we identified significant enrichment of rare, deleterious mutations in PPIL4, encoding peptidyl-prolyl cis-trans isomerase-like 4, in both familial and index IA cases. Ppil4 depletion in vertebrate models causes intracerebral hemorrhage, defects in cerebrovascular morphology and impaired Wnt signaling. Wild-type, but not IA-mutant, PPIL4 potentiates Wnt signaling by binding JMJD6, a known angiogenesis regulator and Wnt activator. These findings identify a novel PPIL4-dependent Wnt signaling mechanism involved in brain-specific angiogenesis and maintenance of cerebrovascular integrity and implicate PPIL4 gene mutations in the pathogenesis of IA.
CANCER
Futurity

Team pinpoints brain signals tied to OCD symptoms

Researchers have identified brain signals associated with obsessive compulsive disorder symptoms, paving the way for adaptive treatment. The researchers recorded electrical signals in the human brain associated with ebbs and flows in OCD symptoms over an extended period in participants’ homes as they went about daily living. The research...
MENTAL HEALTH

