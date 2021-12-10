Yale Team Unlocks Genetic Door to Deadly Brain Aneurysms

Lyme disease cases are becoming more frequent and widespread. Currently, it affects almost half a million people nationwide each year. Lyme disease is caused by a bacterium, Borelliella burgdorferi, that is transmitted by tick bites. Treatment entails the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics, which have considerable drawbacks. These drugs kill not only B. burgdorferi, but a wide range of other bacteria as well. As a result, they can damage the patient’s gut microbiome and select for resistance in non-target bacteria.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO