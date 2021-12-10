Holidays at Hagley Museum

This Saturday (Dec. 4), don’t miss the festivities at Millicent Rogers Museum, which is having its Holiday Community Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 1504 Millicent Rogers Rd, Taos. For the day, guests can get into the museum for free. There will be no admission fees. This year Santa Claus will be on hand for photos and fun. The first 100 children will be gifted take-and-make holiday gift craft bags with art supplies to make fun projects and learn about and explore different cultural holiday traditions — including Kwanzaa and Hanukkah. The traditional MRM community wish tree will be up and waiting to be decorated with wish stars for 2021.

TAOS, NM ・ 12 DAYS AGO