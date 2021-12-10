ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Holidays at Hagley Museum

By PHL17 Morning News Desk
phl17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hagley Museum and Library is celebrating the holiday season with a very special theme this year, “Home for the Holidays: A...

phl17.com

Comments / 0

FOX 11 and 41

Holiday Light Extravaganza at Yakima Valley Museum is back

Yakima – After being cancelled due to covid-19 last year, the Holiday Light Extravaganza is back at Yakima Valley Museum. The extravaganza features 20 trees this year put up by 20 different charities. The purpose of this event is to inform community members about local nonprofits. People can also donate to support the nonprofit’s missions.
YAKIMA, WA
Americajr.com

Relive ‘Hudson’s Holidays’ at the Detroit Historical Museum

Detroit — The “Hudson’s Holidays” exhibit is featured at the Detroit Historical Museum now through January 30, 2022 located at 5401 Woodward Ave. Shopping at downtown Hudson’s during the holidays was by far the most exciting tradition for Detroit residents and everyone alike. The J.L. Hudson department store was located...
WISH-TV

Jingle Rails celebrating 12th holiday season at Eiteljorg Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art is welcoming families back to Jingle Rails and its 12th holiday season. While returning its classic railroads featuring nine G-scale model trains on 1,200 feet of tracks, the museum also brought back the museum’s family discovery area and have given it a new look this year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Houston Chronicle

Heritage Museum of Montgomery County kicks off its holiday season

The Heritage Museum of Montgomery County held a special Christmas Open House Saturday afternoon to kick off the holiday season at the museum. The event featured special holiday treats, a visit from Santa and viewing of the museum’s collections. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Conroe’s Candy Cane Park just north of the Texas 105 and Interstate 45 intersection. Visit heritagemuseum.us and https://www.facebook.com/The.Heritage.Muse.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Museum of North Texas History hosting holiday event Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History is hosting its Merry Museum holiday event on Saturday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family event will feature artwork and even a magic show. Holiday crafts, cookies and hot chocolate will available for attendees while supplies last.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
ladailypost.com

Local Women Attend IWF Holiday Gathering At Museum Hill

From left, Bradbury Science Museum Director Linda Deck, Los Alamos Historian and Pajarito Press Co-owner Nancy Bartlit and Enterprise Bank & Trust Los Alamos Region President Liddie Martinez attend the International Women’s Forum – New Mexico (IWF-NM) ‘International Holiday Party’ held Saturday afternoon at the Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe. IWF-NM celebrates the women who have shaped the state’s history and those impacting the present and future. IWF-NM provides opportunities for exceptional women leaders in every field to network with their peers, build their leadership skills and mentor and learn from each other. Its driving goal is to elevate and empower women. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
News On 6

Philbrook Museum's Festival Nights Bring Holiday Cheer To Tulsa

If you're looking for a fun way to ring in the holiday season, the Philbrook Museum has a lot to offer. For many families, this is an annual tradition, but museum leaders say they see new faces every year. The Philbrook Festival has been a tradition this time of year...
TULSA, OK
Reporter

Grundy Museum in Bristol presents Victorian Holiday House

BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Grundy Museum presents its second annual Victorian Holiday House at the Grundy Museum from Dec. 3 to 22. The ground floor of the museum will be decorated with exquisite Victorian displays designed in partnership with Jimmy Bason Gilpatrick, proprietor of Bristol’s own Bird of Paradise Flowers. The Victorian Holiday House is a great way to celebrate an authentic, late 19th century Christmas in the beautifully-restored home of the Grundy family.
BRISTOL, PA
ncdcr.gov

Holiday Programming at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum

The Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum at the Palmer Memorial Institute State Historic Site is excited to announce its slate of holiday programs for the 2021 season. Starting the first week of December, the Visitor’s Center will be open to the public and staff will have children’s craft bags available along with a story walk featuring “The Nutcracker in Harlem” by T. E. McMorrow with illustrations by James Ransome. Staff will also be giving candlelit holiday-themed tours of the campus on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Taos News

Millicent Rogers Museum hosting Holiday Community Day on Saturday, Dec. 4

This Saturday (Dec. 4), don’t miss the festivities at Millicent Rogers Museum, which is having its Holiday Community Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 1504 Millicent Rogers Rd, Taos. For the day, guests can get into the museum for free. There will be no admission fees. This year Santa Claus will be on hand for photos and fun. The first 100 children will be gifted take-and-make holiday gift craft bags with art supplies to make fun projects and learn about and explore different cultural holiday traditions — including Kwanzaa and Hanukkah. The traditional MRM community wish tree will be up and waiting to be decorated with wish stars for 2021.
TAOS, NM
wkvi.com

Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum Offering Santa Trains this Holiday Season

Join Santa at the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum and take a trip in a vintage commuter coach to see the rural areas of North Judson and English Lake this holiday season. Santa trains leave from the station December 4, December 11 and December 18 at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. CT. The total length of each round-trip is about an hour and 15 minutes.
INDIANA STATE

