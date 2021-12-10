ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Area 4th graders invited to an early performance of Ballet Midwest’s Nutcracker Ballet

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldeNE_0dJXD7K500

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ballet Midwest invited all area 4th graders to an early production of the Nutcracker Ballet Friday morning at The Topeka Performing Arts Center.

The best holiday lights in Kansas, and right here at home in Topeka

“We are so excited to welcome school children to our benefit performance. We invited all area 4th graders as our target audience as well as nursing homes and special needs groups to see the Nutcracker Ballet for free today.” Lacee Sandgren, Artistic Director at ballet Midwest.

Over 1,000 4th graders from area schools attended the 40th annual Nutcracker Ballet Friday morning.

The Nutcracker Ballet will open Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. Additional performances will be,

  • Saturday – 1:30 p.m.
  • Saturday – 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday – 1:30 p.m.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kd9KL_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfvC6_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4zNC_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pE4F_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFyOx_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHb6x_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aszkA_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2We9S9_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOBrX_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpZ2D_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOlF1_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdQcL_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odZw2_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7e95_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oeR73_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpvTt_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRj8m_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26W4TE_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGPLB_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05aukS_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYnQ4_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iL108_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iY1hO_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2Sm0_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zD0R_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qAgK_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iq8C5_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHNr5_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jtgit_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5b80_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8uvU_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302t44_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCiCq_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QrPit_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ct9s4_0dJXD7K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnbsS_0dJXD7K500
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Kansas school going green

SILVER LAKE, KS (KSNT) – One class is contributing to their school lunch in a big way. Tyler Seele’s students are hard at work learning job and life skills and they’re not doing it by taking a true of false quiz however. His students at Silver Lake Jr Sr Highschool have been working on a […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy