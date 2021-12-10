ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 in NC: Patient count climbs closer to 1,500; another 3,000 new cases for 3rd straight day

By Joedy McCreary
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The count of COVID-19 patients in North Carolina continued to creep back up toward 1,500. The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday also reported more than 3,000 new cases for the third straight day, as well as another 21 deaths, that inched North Carolina to yet another round number in its death total.

More than two weeks after Thanksgiving, and with concerns that holiday gatherings could lead to yet another surge in cases and hospital admissions, NCDHHS said there were 1,493 hospitalized patients. That total climbed for the 14th day in a row and has gone up nearly 43 percent during that span, while also reaching its highest total since Oct. 25.

State officials added another 3,606 new cases, but the seven-day average had its first daily drop in nearly two weeks. The state’s average of 3,104 new cases per day is 16 fewer than it was Thursday.

The death total also ticked up to 18,976, leaving North Carolina 24 shy of 19,000.

Once again, boosters make up the vast majority — 70 percent — of the count of doses given in the past 24 hours.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT5

  • 183 first doses
  • 8,143 second doses
  • 553 single-shot J&J doses
  • 32,664 booster doses
  • 46,543 total doses
