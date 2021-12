ST. LOUIS — Davonte is a fun, curious 13-year-old who loves all things basketball. Animals, especially dogs, rank almost as high as b-ball with Davonte. This teen also likes to put his brain to work by building things. He's a super easy-going kid who likes to have fun. Davonte is always observing his surroundings, and although he can be reserved at times, he comes out of his shell when he senses someone’s authenticity.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO