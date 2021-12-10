ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Sneaker Ops: Former DHL Employee Arrested For Bogarting $60K In Nike Products

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pezo7_0dJX9xs300

Source: Jordan Brand / NIke

Just when it seemed like Fed Ex was the devil when it came to “shipping and handling” Nike sneakers to waiting customers only to leave them empty handed, it seems like they got competition from another delivery service and it isn’t UPS.

Hypebeast is reporting that a former DHL employee has just been busted for housing (90’s ebonics for stealing) approximately $60,000 in Nike products during her stint working for the delivery company. Chamon Davis was arrested and charged earlier this week for the heist that she continuously pulled off while working at DHL’s Fox Meadows warehouse in Memphis, Tennessee. The facility isn’t too far from Nike primary distribution center, Nike North American Logistic Campus, so y’all know she had a field day.

How exactly was she able to rob so many Nike items? Actually, pretty cleverly.

“Davis was able to execute the heist by printing duplicate tracking numbers and shipping items to alternate addresses. So far, Nike has only recovered $10,000 USD of stolen merchandise and is unsure of when how long Davis has been stealing from the company. It is also unclear what products she has stolen.”

Apparently Nike Investigators (they have those?!) were the ones who caught Davis and referred her to authorities. After getting arrested and charged, Davis confessed to her crimes and was released from jail and is awaiting her day in court which is set for next month.

Since the pandemic begun, many sneakerheads have begun to take to social media to complain about canceled orders, missing packages, and even receiving empty boxes as sneaker reselling has become the quickest way to make a buck these days. It didn’t help that Nike began to use the “Steal Me” tape that read “Nike” all over it to close their boxes. While it was mostly Fed Ex services that was blamed for the missing packages, this is the first time we’ve heard that DHL was in on the jux.

Truth be told, we didn’t even know Nike used them like that, but you learn something new everyday.

Comments / 0

Related
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” Release Date, Info, Price

Editor's Notes: Hello, bank account? Yes, it's me again, letting you know I'll be making yet another withdrawal for a pair of Nike Air Jordan 9s. I imagine that's how it goes as you scan through the Jordan Brand seasonal release schedule. There are no breaks, from the holiday season to Spring/Summer to Fall/Winter, and back again.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Jordan Brand Drops an Acclimate in Chocolatey Hues

Just in time for the cold and rainy season, Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 1 Acclimate in a new “Light Chocolate” palette. The hiking-inspired colorway follows the silhouette’s “Triple Black” debut and comes dipped in a mixture of “Brown Basalt,” “Light Chocolate,” “Oatmeal” and black hues. The Acclimate...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” Expected To Release Spring 2022

Historically overshadowed by other options in #23’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 9 is set to fight for the spotlight in 2022, as it’s expected to arrive in a handful of retro colorways. Among the rumored releases is a “Black/University Red/Particle Grey/White” option. Although early-images...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

“Dark Russet” Takes Over The Latest Nike SB Blazer Mid ISO

As the end of 2021 approaches, Nike SB continues to tease new propositions made for skateboarding. Having recently unveiled an SB Dunk Low in “Dark Russet,” the brownish tone has just emerged atop the SB Blazer Mid ISO. As part of the imprint’s Orange Label, the basketball-sneaker-turned-skate-shoe is set to...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhl#Ops#Sneaker#Nike Products#Jordan Brand#Fed Ex#Fox Meadows#Nike Investigators
yankodesign.com

Nike launched a bejeweled pair of Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers studded with 228 Swarovski crystals

You might love them or hate them, but sure as hell won’t be able to ignore them. Designed for a subset of people who feel like regular sneakers aren’t enough for their feet, Nike unveiled the Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers with custom retroreflective Swarovski crystals studded across the surface of the shoes. The functionality is twofold – aside from being a pair of sneakers so bizarrely unique that people will definitely ask you where you got them, the reflective crystals on the shoes actually make them easy to spot in low-light conditions. The retroreflective nature of the crystals allows them to reflect beams of light back to their source, making them visible to people driving vehicles while you’re jogging at dawn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

Nike Releases a Sneaker-Boot Inspired by Northern Lights

Nike continues to expand its winter-ready offering, reimagining popular silhouettes as sneaker-boot hybrids. Following a “Light Bone” colorway, the Air Force 1 High Utility returns in icy blue and gray hues. Inspired by the Northern Lights, the Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 “Deep Freeze” features a leather and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Complex

Virgil Abloh’s Death and the Sudden Spike in Off-White Sneaker Prices

The passing of designer and overall multi-hyphenate Virgil Abloh sent shockwaves across the sneaker and streetwear communities. Though he’d been privately battling a rare form of cancer since 2019, the last two years leading up to Abloh’s death were some of the most ambitious of his career, with the designer serving as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line and releasing several new Off-White x Nike projects. Before his death, almost all of Abloh’s original “The 10” Off-White x Nike silhouettes sold for an average of over $1,000 on the secondary market. And most of the Off-White x Nike collaborations already carried a hefty price tag on sites like StockX and GOAT.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Wearing Nike's Off-White Air Force 1 'Lemonade': 2021's best sneaker?

Nike and Virgil Abloh have dropped quite a few amazing Off-White sneakers this year, but perhaps none louder and brighter than this “Lemonade” Air Force 1 Low. The super bright yellow pair arrived to coincide with the opening of Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” art exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Former DHL Employee Charged With Stealing $60,000 USD in Nike Merch

A former DHL employee was caught stealing approximately $60,000 USD worth of. products from the delivery company’s Fox Meadows warehouse in Memphis, Tennessee. The location is not far from the Nike North American Logistic Campus, which is considered the brand’s primary U.S. distribution facility. The ex-worker, Chamon Davis, has been charged and arrested as of earlier this week.
MEMPHIS, TN
CNN

Nike will stop selling sneakers at one of America's largest shoe chains

New York (CNN Business) — You won't be able to buy Nike sneakers and apparel at one of America's largest shoe store chains in 2022. Nike announced it will stop selling to DSW as it cuts ties with many stores and shifts to selling more of its products through its own shops, websites, mobile apps and select retailers.
BUSINESS
sneakernews.com

Nike Doubles Down On Their Double-Swooshed Air Force 1

Over-branding is not uncommon throughout Nike’s GRs. Only a couple years ago, the brand went heavy on their Swoosh, multiplying it across their most classic silhouettes. And though not quite as busy, they maintain the same energy with this version of the Air Force 1, presenting the logo twice in one fell swoop.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Surprisely Releases the Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’ Early on SNKRS

Jordan Brand gave sneaker fans a head start on their holiday shopping when a surprise drop of the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” hit the SNKRS app yesterday. For those who missed out on copping a pair, not all hope is lost. The sportswear brand confirmed via the app at the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is launching again in full-family sizing next month, but for fans who are interested in adding a pair to their rotation now, sizes for the acclaimed style are currently available in the secondary marketplace. On StockX, for instance, the Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is reselling at...
APPAREL
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy