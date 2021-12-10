ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Give back this holiday season with Montlick & Associates

WXIA 11 Alive
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe invite you to join 11Alive and Montlick & Associates - one of 11Alive's Companies That Care...

www.11alive.com

Lockhaven Express

Local woman donates $1.25 million to local charities upon passing

LOCK HAVEN — In Charles Dickens well known story “A Christmas Carol,” the ghost of Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge’s former business partner, appears before Scrooge reminding him that the ultimate business of one’s life is: “Common welfare was my business, charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence were all my business. The dealings of the trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA
longisland.com

Give Back: Winter Blood Drives This Season

Everyone knows that the holidays are about the feels. What better way to feel good than to give back this holiday season. There is a huge need for blood right now. According to a story in Newsday, Covid has led to fewer blood drives and less blood available. We gathered a list of local blood drives for you to give back to help make someone else’s season a little brighter - and maybe your own too in the process.
RIVERHEAD, NY
southplattesentinel.com

EDITORIAL: Give to those less fortunate this holiday season

As you ponder what you’ll get or give for Christmas, we’d like to ask our readers to take some time and think about those doing without this year. As a community newspaper, we see all to often the struggles others must endure, fires that leave people with nothing, accidents and illnesses that leave families with unimaginable medical expenses, circumstances that lead to homelessness and hunger.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
ccenterdispatch.com

Spread Holiday Cheer Through Gifts That Give Back

(Family Features) The holiday season is a time to spread cheer, spend time with loved ones and give back to those in need in both small and big ways. Individuals are often inspired this time of year to help transform the world into a better place by contributing, donating and fundraising for communities, both locally and abroad.
outsidemagazine

This Season’s Hottest Gift? Giving Back.

Not sure what to buy for your friend the gearhead? Tired of exchanging meaningless gifts with relatives? This year, give them the opportunity to give back. Since 2017, through its Parks For All philanthropic arm, Hydro Flask has donated nearly $2 million to 122 nonprofits that in turn have recruited more than 5,000 volunteers to build and maintain trails, pick up garbage (14,000 pounds and counting), and help introduce 41,000 people from marginalized communities to the outdoors. That’s why we teamed up with the brand to help you make this the season of giving back.
duqsm.com

Staff Editorial: The season of giving back to our communities

It’s time to exchange giving thanks for giving gifts, because the holiday season is in full swing. Already, people around the country are breaking out the credit cards and wrapping paper in preparation for yet another December amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the supply chain can’t quite keep up with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WLUC

MATI gives back to community with Holiday Hideaway event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In downtown Marquette, children and pets had a chance to meet Santa Claus. As a thank you to the community for raising funds for its new mobile movie screen the MATI hosted a holiday hideaway event. Activities included a range from pottery making, to watching the Grinch at MATI’s new drive in theater. Event coordinator Sarah Engle says they are grateful for all the support.
MARQUETTE, MI
Free Press

The holiday season is around the corner – Local places to give back to and help out

The holiday season is a mixture of many things: gift exchanges, dinner parties, fresh fallen snow, and “winter wonderland” getting stuck in your head at all hours. It is also the time to give back. Unfortunately a lot of people are not excited about the holiday season, as it might bring up harsh topics and political tension. Some might not have a safe home to stay in, or warm food to eat. The holidays can often cause anxieties and stress in many who are less fortunate than others. While being able to still celebrate this holiday and rejoice in the things and people you are grateful for, also take the time to give back.
PORTLAND, ME
CBS Minnesota

Pandemic Fuels Salvation Army Bell Ringer Shortage

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) It’s the sound of the holidays. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign has been raising money for people in need for more than a century. But this year, a shortage of bell ringers is leaving 20,000 hours unfilled. Steve Seltz has been a bell ringer for 30 years. He can be found six days a week greeting shoppers at Mall of America. He started volunteering after a friend stayed at a Salvation Army shelter. Now retired and disabled, he still sees the need for their services every day. “You do a lot of people watching and learn from that, and...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
cbslocal.com

Local Family Being Fined For Having Christmas Lights Up Early

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – One local family is being fined by their home owners association for having their Christmas lights up!. The Westchase Community Association states between November 7 and Thanksgiving Day, families are not allowed to have holiday decor on their homes. The Moffa family said...
TAMPA, FL
WTHI

Local woman helps out with relief efforts for families in Kentucky

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local woman is leading the charge in taking up donations for families in Mayfield, Kentucky. This is all to help those hit hardest by the recent tornados in Kentucky. As soon as Sullivan resident Kaylee Retseck heard the terrible news, she knew she had...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland waitress receives a nearly $1,000 tip in cash

COLUMBIA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A server at the Silver Diner in Columbia received an early Christmas gift this year – a several hundred dollar tip. Roxana Salinas, who has been with the company for seven years, tells FOX 5 she received a $910 tip this week. She...
MARYLAND STATE

