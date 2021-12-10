Give back this holiday season with Montlick & Associates

The holiday season is a mixture of many things: gift exchanges, dinner parties, fresh fallen snow, and “winter wonderland” getting stuck in your head at all hours. It is also the time to give back. Unfortunately a lot of people are not excited about the holiday season, as it might bring up harsh topics and political tension. Some might not have a safe home to stay in, or warm food to eat. The holidays can often cause anxieties and stress in many who are less fortunate than others. While being able to still celebrate this holiday and rejoice in the things and people you are grateful for, also take the time to give back.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO