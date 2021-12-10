ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Lucid Stock Bounced Back Today

By Rich Smith
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn most investors' opinion, Lucid Group's (NASDAQ:LCID) decision to sell $1.75 billion worth of senior convertible notes yesterday -- and perhaps more than $2 billion worth -- was unqualifiedly horrible news. That was clearly the reason Lucid stock plunged 18% yesterday when the offering was announced. But not everyone...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Got $500? These Stocks Can Make You a Boatload of Money

Bargains can still be found, even with the stock market near an all-time high. Putting $500 to work in this trio can make investors a lot richer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Lucid Group#Lcid#Ev
Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock from $42 to $31. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 16% over the past five sessions and lower by 46% over the past month following the company's third-quarter earnings results in late October, an overall decline in the broader market and a series of analyst ratings updates.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 1.79% to $168.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Johnson & Johnson closed $11.47 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks To Play The 'Massive EV Market Opportunity' Heading Into 2022

The year 2022 will be an inflection point for the EV industry, given the stage is set for massive consumer demand, an analyst at Wedbush said. Global EV Penetration to Increase By 60% In 2022: Although the chip shortage remains a lingering overhang on the EV industry, the impact will be moderated in the next three months, analyst Daniel Ives said in a note. Supply constraints will likely move from a headwind into a tailwind for the overall EV sector in 2022, he added.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks That Just Hiked Their Payouts by 10% or More

Amgen and Bank of Montreal are quality dividend stocks that provide investors with attractive yields of more than 3% per year. The companies recently announced double-digit rate increases to their already high payouts. Even with the generous rate hikes, both stocks are in excellent positions to continue increasing their dividends.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy When the Next Market Crash Comes

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Trying to time the stock market is a...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy