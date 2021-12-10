ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvin to renovate two parks with county grant

By Mason Rockfellow
KGET
 4 days ago

ARVIN, Calif. ( KGET ) — The City of Arvin will be renovating two of its parks after receiving a $1.9 million grant through Proposition 68 competitive grants program.

The grant money will go to renovating and improving Kovacevich and DiGiorgio Parks.

The City of Arvin conducted numerous public outreach events in 2020 and 2021 to help determine what needed to be renovated at the parks. After public input, it was determined that two existing baseball fields would be renovated with lights added, replace fencing, construct a new shaded playground, basketball court renovated, bathrooms renovated, install new water lines, and build a new parking lot with pavement and lighting.

“Our community deserves safe, clean and accessible parks to play, exercise, and enjoy quality time outdoors. This $ 1.9 million investment from the State will make this a reality,” said Mayor Olivia Trujillo. “Our youth will benefit greatly from these new recreational opportunities. It will also improve our community’s public safety and well-being. I’m excited for the future of the City of Arvin.”

The grant was awarded after grant writer Christine Viterelli submitted Arvin’s second attempt in the fourth and final round of the competitive grants program, which secured the money for the parks, according to the city. The California Department of Parks and Recreation received 468 grant applications and awarded 112 projects statewide in the fourth round.

“I have been on pins and needles waiting for eight months for the outcome of this application as it was crucial to Arvin’s stakeholders,” Viterelli said. “I want our residents to know that their participation in the process was instrumental and that their voices matter. This award is confirmation of exactly that, and I am on cloud nine that we finally did it!”

Proposition 68 is a $4 billion act passed in 2018 by voters dedicated to California parks, environment and water.

