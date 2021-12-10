Why you should read ‘The Way Of Kings’

Like Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash has long been one of those iconic American artists widely claimed by both the political left and right: he’s proud to be American, but wholeheartedly on the side of the underdog; though defiant, profane, and archetypically masculine, he’s got the soul of poet; he’s tough, but wounded. But what, exactly, were the politics that informed songs like “Folsom Prison Blues,” “The Ballad of Ira Hayes,” “There Ain’t No Good Chain Gang,” and many more? Such is the project of Michel Stewart Foley’s Citizen Cash, to dig a little deeper into what some have seen as Cash’s political contradictions, but which Foley—through extensive access to hitherto untapped archives—reveals as an artist’s fundamental commitment to empathy, in both his work and his life. –Jonny Diamond, Lit Hub Editor in Chief.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO