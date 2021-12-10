ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Three in ten voters want Roe v. Wade overturned

Three in ten voters surveyed in a new Hill-HarrisX poll want Roe v. Wade overturned.

Thirty percent of the registered voters who responded to the Dec. 6-7 survey said the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 decision guaranteeing abortion rights should be overturned.

Another thirty-three percent of respondents said Roe v. Wade should be changed but kept in place and another 37 percent said it should be affirmed as is without any changes.

Forty-one percent of Republicans said Roe v. Wade should be overturned, while 42 percent of Democrats said it should be affirmed as is. Independent voters were split, with 37 percent saying it should be changed but kept in place and another 37 percent saying it should be affirmed as is.

On the issue of abortion itself, the survey found that 45 percent of voters polled said the procedure should be legal in limited circumstances such as rape, incest and to save the life of the mother.

Twenty-one percent of voters said it should be legal under most circumstances until the point of viability.

Seventeen percent of voters said abortion should be illegal under all circumstances, while another 17 percent said it should be legal under all circumstances.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled to allow abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 926 registered voters between Dec. 6 and 7. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Barbara Berry
3d ago

Babies should not be murdered. If you don’t want a baby keep your legs closed or take some on all the birth control out there.

