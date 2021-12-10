ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

More than 2 feet of snow falls in the mountains: see snowfall totals here

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 4 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The first snowfall of the season was recorded in Denver on Friday, ending the snowless streak at 232 days. Denver recorded three-tenths of an inch...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Hurricane Force Wind And Heavy Mountain Snow Mid-Week

DENVER(CBS4)- A strong winter storm system is getting set to blast thru the Rockies by mid-week! The storm currently is excepted to dump 3 to 6 feet of snow in part of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California along with flooding rains near San Francisco this week. Credit: CBS4 When the storm arrives in Colorado on Wednesday there will be a combination of snow, rain, strong wind and fire danger all in one day! The Denver metro area may see morning rain on Wednesday with a chance for a rain/snow mix in and near the foothills or areas above 6,000 feet. Little to...
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

'Atrociously Windy': Wind gusts of 120 mph possible in Colorado Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s time to batten down the hatches and prepare for a major wind system that will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer described Wednesday as “atrociously windy”. Wind gusts could be at hurricane-force levels by midday on the west side of Denver and into the Foothills and in the mountains.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Aspen, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Breckenridge, CO
rockydailynews.com

Officials said residents need to prepare for high winds

COLORADO, USA — Wickedly strong winds are forecast to hit Colorado Wednesday and emergency officials want people to prepare now. Forecasted winds in the foothills could reach hurricane-force while tropical storm-force gusts could roll through the metro. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said they have several pre-planning meetings...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy