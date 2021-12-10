ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MISSING: Bronx girl, 14, last seen Thursday

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x118g_0dJX7hdZ00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a missing Bronx girl who was last seen Thursday morning.

Evelyn Hernandez, 14, was last seen at her home on the Grand Concourse in Fordham Thursday at about 7:30 a.m.

Hernandez is described as Hispanic, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 150 punds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police also released a photo of Hernandez.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-577-TIPS or on the Spanish line at 1-888-57-PISTA.

Comments / 6

Deep
4d ago

I want to thank NewsBreak and 1010 WINS for these posts. They highlight the frequency of people who have gone missing and are helpful in locating them.

Reply
6
Taurus Lady
1d ago

again another bronx teen missing from the same area as 62 other bronx teens. please come home. these pct 43 42 44 needs to be investigated. 🙏

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fordham#Brown Hair#Hispanic#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy