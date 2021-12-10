MISSING: Bronx girl, 14, last seen Thursday

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a missing Bronx girl who was last seen Thursday morning.

Evelyn Hernandez, 14, was last seen at her home on the Grand Concourse in Fordham Thursday at about 7:30 a.m.

Hernandez is described as Hispanic, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 150 punds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police also released a photo of Hernandez.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-577-TIPS or on the Spanish line at 1-888-57-PISTA.