Should Michigan Ban Billboards? [Poll]

Before everyone had a camera on their phone, movies were a big deal- especially in 1948. Check out this vintage footage of skiers enjoying a Michigan winter. Grandma and Grandpa Herb aren't going to win any cinematography awards, but this home movie footage shot up north at two Michigan ski resorts is remarkable. Grab a cup of hot cocoa and travel back to 1948. First, note that these are quite well-dressed ski bums. Second, although the YouTube video description says Caberfae and Crystal Mountain, if it was truly shot in 1948, that's incorrect; Crystal Mountain didn't open until 1956. Michigan's Caberfae Peaks is one of the oldest ski resorts in the entire country, opening in 1938. They now have 34 runs, 5 ski lifts, and 485 vertical feet of mountain to ski. It all started with a single rope tow "powered by a Ford Model A car engine."

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO