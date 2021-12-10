Roundabout at Hwy. 7/9 Split Now Open

The City of Faribault is hosting a virtual open house for the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Hwy. 3 and 30th Street. The proposed improvements, which also include the extension of First Avenue NW, are planned to be constructed in 2022-2023. This project intends to improve the safety and traffic operations at the intersection by replacing it with a roundabout. 30th Street NW will be extended to the east of the proposed roundabout and 1st Avenue NW will be extended to the north, intersecting 30th Street NW providing a new roadway connection. The extension of 30th Street NW is the first stage of the eventual extension to 14th Street NE as envisioned in the City’s Transportation Comprehensive Plan.
Comments / 0