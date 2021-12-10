Roundabout at Hwy. 7/9 Split Now Open

The City of Faribault is hosting a virtual open house for the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Hwy. 3 and 30th Street. The proposed improvements, which also include the extension of First Avenue NW, are planned to be constructed in 2022-2023. This project intends to improve the safety and traffic operations at the intersection by replacing it with a roundabout. 30th Street NW will be extended to the east of the proposed roundabout and 1st Avenue NW will be extended to the north, intersecting 30th Street NW providing a new roadway connection. The extension of 30th Street NW is the first stage of the eventual extension to 14th Street NE as envisioned in the City’s Transportation Comprehensive Plan.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO