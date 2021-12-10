ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundabout at Hwy. 7/9 Split Now Open

Cover picture for the articleThe new roundabout at the Highway7/9 split is now open, announced the Mississippi Department of Transportation Friday morning. Construction of the project began in April. “The roundabout at the SR7/SR9W split was originally designed some years...

faribault.mn.us

City seeks input on proposed Hwy. 3, 30th St. roundabout

The City of Faribault is hosting a virtual open house for the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Hwy. 3 and 30th Street. The proposed improvements, which also include the extension of First Avenue NW, are planned to be constructed in 2022-2023. This project intends to improve the safety and traffic operations at the intersection by replacing it with a roundabout. 30th Street NW will be extended to the east of the proposed roundabout and 1st Avenue NW will be extended to the north, intersecting 30th Street NW providing a new roadway connection. The extension of 30th Street NW is the first stage of the eventual extension to 14th Street NE as envisioned in the City’s Transportation Comprehensive Plan.
FARIBAULT, MN
State
Mississippi State
myklgr.com

MnDOT to re-evaluate Hwy 23 and Hwy 9 safety improvement project

After hearing concerns from the New London City Council, the Minnesota Department of Transportation office in Willmar will be pausing the J-turn safety improvement project north of Green Lake. This pause allows engineers to better understand the city of New London’s concerns, and to take the necessary time to hear from the public.
NEW LONDON, MN
yoursun.com

Long countdown to roundabout starts

PUNTA GORDA — The one person who showed up to comment on a $5 million roundabout plan was the head of transportation for Charlotte County Public Schools. Anthony Conte Jr. attended a recent public presentation near the Punta Gorda Airport partly to say thank you on behalf of school bus drivers. He also came to find out if the intersection at State Road 31 and County Road 74 will be closed during construction.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
southernminn.com

County's 10-year plan calls for two roundabouts, funding a concern for Hwy. 19 project

With three additional roundabouts expected to open by the end of 2025, Rice County motorists may soon feel as if they're going in circles. One of the three is planned for 30th Street and Hwy. 3 on Faribault's north side. The other two are included in Rice County's 10-year (2022-31) Transportation Improvement Plan. One is set for the western edge of Lonsdale at County Road 2 and Hwy. 19 and planned for 2025. The other — at the eastern Hwy. 19/Interstate 35 interchange — is far bigger, both in size and cost, and could start next spring.
RICE COUNTY, MN
kpug1170.com

Highway 9 between Nugents Corner and Everson now open

DEMING, Wash. – Your county commute just got a lot easier. Highway 9 near Nugents Corner between Mount Baker Highway and Everson is now fully reopened to traffic. WSDOT crews completed paving and striping work yesterday and were able to reopen the route this morning, Friday, December 3rd.
EVERSON, WA
Oxford Eagle

Board of Aldermen approve signing of MOA with MDOT for HWY 7 project

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved consideration for a Memorandum of Agreement between the city of Oxford and the Mississippi Department of Transportation for improvements to the University Avenue and Highway 7 intersection. Mayor Robyn Tannehill, the city and county board and state legislators have been working with MDOT to...
OXFORD, MS
Skagit Valley Herald

Construction of Bayview roundabout delayed

A mistake in the design of a new $1.2 million roundabout near Bay View has pushed completion of the project deeper into 2022. Skagit County spokesperson Laura Han said the roundabout at the intersection of Josh Wilson and Farm to Market roads is on track to be completed in the spring or summer.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
berkshireplanning.org

Modern Roundabouts in the Berkshires

In October 2021, the City of Pittsfield’s first-ever modern urban roundabout became operational at Tyler Street and Woodlawn Ave. The only other modern roundabout currently in the Berkshires is in Adams, constructed in 2016 on Route 8 by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Pittsfield’s roundabout is built entirely on city-owned roads in one of the densest neighborhoods of the city: no small feat.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Observer

Roundabout beautification could be coming

There’s a tentative plan in place to beautify the center of the roundabout at Routes 20 and 60. Pomfret Town Councilwoman Ann Eckman told her fellow town board members Wednesday she is “seeking funding from private sources to pretty up the center.” She declined to name those sources, as she’s still negotiating with them.
POMFRET, NY
roadsbridges.com

Colorado DOT completes roundabouts, widening on CO-9 Gap Project

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) recently announced the completion of two new roundabouts and the widening of Colorado Highway 9 (CO-9) to four lanes in Summit County. The department worked in partnership with SEMA Construction, and road work began on the Frisco to Iron Springs project on May 11,...
COLORADO STATE
Monroe Local News

UPDATE: Hwy 138 over Alcovy Bridge has been re-opened

Alcovy Bridge over Highway 138 has cleared by Georgia DOT. Roadway is now open. Officials say to expect Highway 138 over Alcovy Bridge to be shut down a while as the bridge is damaged. They are awaiting Georgia Department of Transportation to inspect the bridge. Initial Story. Walton County officials...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
KGET

Grapevine and Hwy 58 has snow but roads are open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is snowfall on Highway 58 and the Grapevine, but the roads are open. Caltrans is asking drivers to slow down while traveling on Hwy 58 over Tehachapi pass due to snowfall. There is also moderate snowfall on the grapevine at this time, according to CHP. The weather conditions will continue […]
TEHACHAPI, CA

