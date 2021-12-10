ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Can Be Extradited to the U.S., Rules British Court

By Chloe Arrojado
Norwalk Hour
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can now be extradited to the United States, according to a British court ruling made on Friday. The High Court ruling overturns the January judgment that Assange's extradition would be too "oppressive" considering his mental health, as US assurances gave the court confidence that Assange would be...

www.thehour.com

