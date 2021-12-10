ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Fiscal cliff nears for U.S. families as pandemic benefits fade

By Nancy Cook, Janet Lorin, Laura Davison
accountingtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Americans worried about rising prices and shrinking household budgets, January could bring another blow to the bottom line. At the end of the month, the government’s temporary moratorium on federal student loan payments expires, meaning loans will once again accrue interest and borrowers will be expected to resume monthly...

www.accountingtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US invests nearly $9 bn to increase minority lending

The US government will invest nearly $9 billion to increase lending to racial minorities and poorer individuals, the Treasury Department announced Tuesday. Of the total $8.7 billion investment, $3.1 billion will go to institutions controlled by minorities, the release said.
U.S. POLITICS
marketplace.org

How do Europe and the U.S. compare in their pandemic recoveries?

As Fed policymakers meet this week to try to chart a course through the murky waters of employment and inflation and omicron, it’s worth zooming out for the 60,000-foot view of the global economic recovery so far. Both the U.S. and Europe have recovered strongly from the initial shock...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
AFP

US Fed poised to face down inflation dragon

After more than a decade of tame inflation, a wave of prices increases has washed through the US economy, affecting cars, housing and food and shaking policymakers intent on selling a reassuring message of recovery. But the Fed's thinking has been shifting in recent weeks, and more policymakers have been morphing into inflation hawks, signaling the central bank will need to raise borrowing rates in 2022 to get inflation closer to its two percent goal.
BUSINESS
AL.com

Is a fourth stimulus check arriving in 2022?

As of right now, there are no plans for a fourth stimulus check in 2022. That doesn’t mean efforts for additional financial assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic are done. A petition calling for $2,000 checks for U.S. adults and $1,000 for children has been signed by 2.97 million people. If...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ben Cardin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Ayanna Pressley
AFP

US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. In addition to the political damage inflation has done to President Joe Biden, investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. The concerns sent Wall Street stocks lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further slow its monthly bond purchases.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt Crisis#Inflation#Child Tax Credit#Americans#Gallup#Wall Street Journal#Senate#Treasury#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
SKIFT

U.S. Hotel Unemployment Falls to Pandemic Low

The November jobs report sent many mixed signals, but the hotel industry notched a win — even if it is mere optics. The U.S. hotel industry has something to celebrate from a November jobs report that left many economists scratching their heads. The accommodation sector’s unemployment rate fell last month...
BUSINESS
probuilder.com

U.S. Migration Patterns Affected by Pandemic

Though a large share of Americans decided to move during the pandemic and in the months that followed, the number of change-of-address requests submitted to the US Postal Service was not significantly different from years past, according to Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies. Data collected from the USPS also revealed that more individuals moved than families throughout 2020, and most spikes in temporary and permanent moves coincided with the onset of the COVID pandemic in the spring and the first winter wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy