Fort Worth Police Searching For Man Who Allegedly Exposed Himself To & Followed 17-Year-Old Girl

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are asking the public for information about a man they say exposed himself to a teenage girl and followed her after she escaped.

On November 24, the 17-year-old victim was sitting inside her vehicle at Marina Park when she witnessed a white male performing a “sexual act on himself.”

Fort Worth Police are asking for information on this man who allegedly exposed himself to a teenage girl. (Credit: Fort Worth PD/Twitter)

The suspect began to approach the victim’s vehicle, but she was able to drive away.

However, the suspect got into his truck and followed the girl for a short time before turning off onto a side street.

The suspect is estimated to be in his late-50s or early-60s and was seen driving an early 2000s white Ford Ranger with damage to its driver’s side rear quarter panel.

Police say the man who exposed himself and followed a teenager was driving this truck. (Credit: Fort Worth PD/Twitter)

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to call 817-392-4685.