ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Police Searching For Man Who Allegedly Exposed Himself To & Followed 17-Year-Old Girl

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are asking the public for information about a man they say exposed himself to a teenage girl and followed her after she escaped.

On November 24, the 17-year-old victim was sitting inside her vehicle at Marina Park when she witnessed a white male performing a “sexual act on himself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZBFf_0dJX63Zf00
Fort Worth Police are asking for information on this man who allegedly exposed himself to a teenage girl. (Credit: Fort Worth PD/Twitter)

The suspect began to approach the victim’s vehicle, but she was able to drive away.

However, the suspect got into his truck and followed the girl for a short time before turning off onto a side street.

The suspect is estimated to be in his late-50s or early-60s and was seen driving an early 2000s white Ford Ranger with damage to its driver’s side rear quarter panel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKCSw_0dJX63Zf00
Police say the man who exposed himself and followed a teenager was driving this truck. (Credit: Fort Worth PD/Twitter)

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to call 817-392-4685.

Comments / 10

William Inman
4d ago

look at the pic of the back of that truck! what do they need the public for? I can almost zoom in and get the license plate using this crummy phone- ive watched enough CSI to know the cops have tech that can zoom in and read that plate no problem. Go pick this creep up! I can never figure out what people like that are THINKING. Did he believe she would be ok with his disgusting behavior and there wouldn't be any consequences??

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Seek Help Finding Missing 14-Year-Old Girl With Special Needs

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who may be confused and need assistance. Jakiara Rider was last around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 in the 7600 block of Hume Drive in Dallas. Jakiara Rider (credit: Dallas PD) Rider is black, approximately 5’1” and weighing around 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black pants. She has been diagnosed with focal epilepsy and intellectual disability and requires medication for treatment of seizures. Dallas Police tweeted around 8:50 p.m., “Critical Missing Person Jakiara Rider has been upgraded to Endangered Missing with Texas Department of Public Safety and alert has been activated. Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911.” Critical Missing Person Jakiara Rider has been upgraded to Endangered Missing with Texas Department of Public Safety and alert has been activated. Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911. https://t.co/l9Jil21Wm7 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) December 14, 2021 Anyone with information can also call the Police Department at (214) 671-4268 and refer to case number 224857-2021.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Searching For Person Who Shot Rottweiler-Type Dog

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department Animal Cruelty Unit is requesting the public’s help identifying the person who shot a Rottweiler-type dog in the 7300 block of University Hills Blvd on Nov. 3. The dog survived its injuries. Animal Cruelty detectives are asking if anyone has any...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Searching For Man Who Shot 2 People In Turkey D.A.M Restaurant Parking Lot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for the man who shot two people on Dec. 12 in the Turkey D.A.M Restaurant parking lot on McKinney Avenue. It happened at 9 p.m. after the suspect and victims had a fight, which escalated. The victims were transported to an area hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled the location in a black 4-door Ford F-250 with large red tires and rims. Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Matthew Small at 214-671-3703, or matthew.small@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Baby Ejected From SUV During Arlington Crash Dies From His Injuries

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A 9-month-old boy who was unrestrained and ejected during a freeway crash on Sunday in Arlington died Tuesday, police said. Officers got the call just before 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near the Highway 287. According to police, the driver of a 2009 Ford Escape SUV suddenly veered in front of an 18-wheeler, causing the 18-wheeler to strike the back of the vehicle. The crash forced the SUV off the roadway, where it rolled multiple times, ejecting the child. “A total of seven people were inside the Escape, which is designed to seat five people,” police said. “The 9-month-old boy, who investigators believe was sitting unrestrained in an adult passenger’s lap at the time, was ejected from the vehicle.” A total of six people, including the baby, were taken to area hospitals.  None of the other injuries was considered life-threatening. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the dead child as Hector Zadquiel Escamilla Perez from Fort Worth. Arlington Police said no one has been charged at this time.    
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect Wanted In Connection With Stabbing Outside Lake Worth Convenience Store

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was stabbed outside a gas station and convenience store at 7028 Najavo on Monday afternoon, Dec. 13. Lake Worth Police said the victim is in an area hospital in serious, but stable condition. The suspect has been identified as 59-year-old Hubert Kent Burdick. Hubert Kent Burdick (credit: Lake Worth PD) Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Lake Worth Police Department at 817-237-1224.  
LAKE WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Teenage Girl#Ford
CBS DFW

Chase, Standoff Ends On Major North Tarrant County Freeway With DWI Suspect In Custody

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A chase by Southlake DPS of a woman suspected of drunk driving ended with a standoff on a major North Tarrant County freeway on Monday afternoon, Dec. 13. A spokesperson said they got reports of a woman driving erratically and tried to get her to pull over. She eventually stopped and appeared to pass out on Alliance Gateway just west of Highway 377. An officer broke out the passenger side front window and officers got the woman out. She was later identified as Staci Gildenblatt, 30, of Southlake. Staci Gildenblatt (credit: Southlake DPS) She is charged with misdemeanor DWI and evading arrest, which is a felony. Police said this was her second DWI. Southlake DPS spokesperson Brad Uptmore told CBS 11, police got a 911 call about a reckless driver on westbound SH 114. Officers caught up with her around Westlake Parkway and tried to pull her over. She would not stop and the chase began. Uptmore said officers observed the driver hit curbs and drive erratically. Finally, just west of US Highway 377, two drivers in pickup trucks saw what was happening, stopped their trucks and got out so the woman couldn’t move forward.  
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect Shoots 12-Year-Old Girl In Dallas While Arguing With Girl’s Mother

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A female suspect shot a 12-year-old girl yesterday during an ongoing feud with the girl’s mother, Dallas police said Saturday. Dallas police initially thought the shooting was a road rage incident, but later discovered that the victim’s mother and the suspect know each other. The shooting was apparently related to an argument that was part of an ongoing feud between the two women.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Miguel Angel Hernandez Arrested, Charged In Roberto Guerrero Slaying

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, for the Dec. 8 murder of Roberto Guerrero, 24. Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, is wanted for murder. (Credit: Collin County Sheriff’s Department) They found Hernandez at home outside of Peaster, Texas, in Parker County. Hernandez is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Facility in lieu of a $250,000.00 bond.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Change Of Venue Hearing Underway For Former Fort Worth PD Officer Charged In Atatiana Jefferson Shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The first major legal arguments started Monday in the murder case against former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. Dean’s defense team spent hours going through motions filed in 2020, asking the state for dozens of materials it may have uncovered as it prepared for the case, including disciplinary records for more than 150 police officers, video from city cameras and the contents of any database that may have details on the case. Judge David Hagerman is also expected to hear Dean’s request to delay the trial from its scheduled January start, and move it out of Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man Shot In Dallas Hotel Parking Lot Dies After Calling 911

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A young man died after calling 911 for help following a shooting in a Dallas hotel parking lot. At about 5:53 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at 9019 Vantage Point Drive at the Extended Stay America Motel. When they arrived, they found...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Tractor-Trailer Crashes Off Bridge Near Downtown Dallas, Driver In Critical Condition

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just after midnight on December 14 when a tractor-trailer crashed off an overpass, slamming onto a roadway below in downtown Dallas. The driver of the 18-wheeler was traveling west on the Woodall Rodgers Freeway, taking the northbound ramp to Interstate-35E when the crash happened — sending the big rig plummeting between 30 to 40 feet and catching fire. (credit: CBSDFW.COM) When Dallas Fire Rescue arrived they put out the flames and worked to free the driver, who ended up being trapped inside the rig for nearly an hour. The driver, who has not been identified, was ultimately rushed to nearby Parkland Hospital with critical injuries — including burns. The majority of the crash scene was confined to a parking lot, but a portion of debris ripped down power lines in the area and interrupted signals along the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) rail line. Officials say the Orange and Green Line have been impacted. Passengers were diverted onto shuttle buses. A hazardous materials crew was called to clean up spilled diesel fuel.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas Teen Pays Salesman $10K For Used SUV, Then Dealership Repossess It

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth teenager had a vehicle he believed he purchased, repossessed by a Fort Worth used car dealership. Five months after 16-year-old Johnathon Fredricks paid a part-time salesman nearly $10,000 for a compact SUV, the vehicle was towed back to the Fort Worth dealership, I Drive-DFW. The used car dealership said the Mazda SUV was theirs and was unaware that a former part-time salesman had sold the vehicle. Fredricks paid James Steelman directly for the vehicle because Steelman told the teenager and his grandfather the Mazda was his personal vehicle. The I Drive-DFW manager said he sold the Mazda...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
90K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy