Chewy Stock Plummets After Earnings Miss, Macro Scenario To Blame

On December 9, online pet supplier Chewy reported its third quarter earnings. Challenges were expected, and they indeed materialized. But the earnings and revenue misses suggest that even cautious analysts and investors have reasons to be disappointed.

As a result, Chewy stock (CHWY) - Get Chewy, Inc. Class A Report traded poorly pre- and post-earnings. The stock dipped 6% during the December 9 session and another 9% in the morning of December 10.

The company’s management blamed the weak performance largely on macro issues. Today, we discuss the headwinds, whether they may be temporary, and what to expect of CHWY stock.

Figure 1: Chewy's IPO on NYSE. Chewy

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Nubank IPO: What’s Next For Warren Buffet’s Fintech Pick?)

Q3 earnings recap

Chewy’s Q3 results failed to beat both earnings-per-share (EPS) and revenue estimates. Wall Street was expecting net loss to be around $0.01 and revenue to land at $2.2 billion. Instead, the company delivered net loss of $0.04 and revenue of $2.16 billion.

The top line was still 26% higher year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA of $6 million climbed 9% from the same period last year. According to CEO Sumit Singh, solid demand and consumer engagement were the main highlights.

On the other hand, the CEO acknowledged that supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and rising inflation impacted Chewy's profitability negatively.

Macro landscape: the main culprit

Not much of a surprise, the current macroeconomic environment has been challenging for many companies, particularly those that rely on the distribution channel working properly. Chewy is one of them.

Chewy has been dealing with out-of-stock issues since early 2021. The company has experienced $40 million in lost sales in the second quarter, according to CEO Sumit Singh.

In addition, the effects of labor shortages in the US and rising costs also threw a wrench in the company's growth plans. Chewy provided Q4 net sales growth guidance of about 17% to 19% year-over-year, which represents a deceleration from the third period.

What to expect next?

The good news for Chewy investors is that trends in the pet product market, as well as in e-commerce generally, are still positive. Supported by higher spending per pet and the secular shift to online shopping, customer engagement increased 15% YoY in Q3.

Chewy is also working on innovation by offering veterinary services and pet health insurance. The goal is to expand the company’s offerings to pet healthcare and find greenfield growth opportunities.

Looking at the short term, unfavorable supply dynamics are likely to be a thorn in Chewy’s side until 2022, at least. Once those issues are put to rest, however, Chewy might be able to return to its pre-pandemic revenue and earnings growth trajectory.

We believe that investing in CHWY stock now is a matter of looking past the immediate challenges and believing that the company still has a bright future ahead. Those who see the bullish case may consider buying shares at a 57% discount from the early 2021 peak.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)