Rifkin’s Festival Trailer: Woody Allen’s Latest Gets U.S. Release Next Month

"The answers are not always what you wnat to hear." MPI Media Group has debuted an official US trailer for the film Rifkin's Festival, arriving in US theaters in January after originally premiering last year. This film takes place at the illustrious San Sebastian Film Festival in the North of Spain, and it also premiered at the 2020 San Sebastian Film Festival last year. Woody Allen's latest just seems to be another bland tale of jealousy and infidelity, without much more than that to add. A married American couple go to the festival and get caught up in the magic of the event, the beauty and charm of the city and the fantasy of movies. The plot is about a woman who has an affair with a French filmmaker, while her husband falls in love with a beautiful Spaniard. Starring Wallace Shawn with Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Gina Gershon, Sergi López, and Douglas McGrath. I've actually been to the San Sebastian Film Festival a few years ago (it's lovely), and of course they overdo it. Much better to skip this film and just book a trip the festival yourself.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO