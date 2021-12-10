ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Rifkin’s Festival Trailer: Woody Allen’s Latest Gets U.S. Release Next Month

By Leonard Pearce
thefilmstage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce accustomed to receiving splashy festival premieres and major theatrical roll-outs, Woody Allen’s films are now relegated to getting dumped stateside following international premieres and theatrical runs from the countries still willing to prominently showcase the Bronx-born director. After A Rainy Day in New York...

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Teaser: WB Wants You To Remember Your Love Of Harry Potter Before The New ‘Beasts’ Film Arrives

Fandom is a funny thing. If you love something enough, whether it be a superhero, a wizard, or any other pop culture icon, you can forgive some pretty egregious things. You know, like the idea of an entire franchise created by an openly transphobic author who spouts hateful things on social media frequently. But, by golly, people love Harry Potter and the Wizarding World, and they’re eagerly anticipating the release of the new film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Entertainment
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
FOX40

Spielberg ‘West Side Story’ debuts weakly with $10.5M

Despite critical acclaim and two years-worth of anticipation, Steven Spielberg's lavish “West Side Story” revival made little noise at the box office, debuting with $10.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday — a worrisome result for a movie industry struggling to recapture its finger-snapping rhythm.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Listen to Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary Discuss 2021 Discoveries in Four-Hour Podcast

If there were differences that sprang between Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary in the 25-plus years since Pulp Fiction—on which both accepted Best Screenplay Oscars, despite only one taking onscreen credit—hatchets have been buried. (We might have Bret Easton Ellis to thank—not often you can type that!) Paying tribute to the video store where their friendship forged, the pair will soon launch The Video Archives Podcast, a discussion wherein they, per Tarantino, “just take one movie from that era, the ‘70s, ‘80s, or the ‘90s, the time of the store, and just kind of examine it, and it’ll be us and a guest and they’ll examine it too. They’re a customer and we’ll just talk about stuff.”
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Expedition Content Exclusive Trailer: An Immersive Sonic Journey Courtesy of the Sensory Ethnography Lab

From Sweetgrass to Leviathan to Manakamana to El Mar La Mar to Caniba, Harvard’s Sensory Ethnography Lab is responsible for some of the most fascinating non-fiction cinematic work of the century thus far. Their latest project is Expedition Content, directed by Ernst Karel, a master of sound works including some of the aforementioned titles, and Veronika Kusumaryati, a political and media anthropologist working in West Papua. Following a premiere at last year’s Berlinale, the film will open at NYC’s Anthology Film Archives on January 7 and we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Elena Anaya
Person
Wallace Shawn
Person
Louis Garrel
Person
Woody Allen
First Showing

Wallace Shawn & Gina Gershon in Official Trailer for 'Rifkin's Festival'

"The answers are not always what you wnat to hear." MPI Media Group has debuted an official US trailer for the film Rifkin's Festival, arriving in US theaters in January after originally premiering last year. This film takes place at the illustrious San Sebastian Film Festival in the North of Spain, and it also premiered at the 2020 San Sebastian Film Festival last year. Woody Allen's latest just seems to be another bland tale of jealousy and infidelity, without much more than that to add. A married American couple go to the festival and get caught up in the magic of the event, the beauty and charm of the city and the fantasy of movies. The plot is about a woman who has an affair with a French filmmaker, while her husband falls in love with a beautiful Spaniard. Starring Wallace Shawn with Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Gina Gershon, Sergi López, and Douglas McGrath. I've actually been to the San Sebastian Film Festival a few years ago (it's lovely), and of course they overdo it. Much better to skip this film and just book a trip the festival yourself.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Cinematographer Alice Brooks on tick, tick…BOOM!, Shooting Musical Numbers, and Making Jonathan Larson’s Dreams a Reality

Marking Lin-Manuel Miranda’s screen directing debut, tick, tick…BOOM! follows composer Jonathan Larson as he struggles to stage a musical show despite the overwhelming pressures of day-to-day life. Andrew Garfield plays Larson, who would gain posthumous acclaim for Rent. Reuniting with Miranda after In the Heights, cinematographer Alice Brooks––who is currently working on the film adaptation of Wicked––spoke with The Film Stage at the EnergaCamerimage International Film Festival in Toruń, Poland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Netflix Top 10: Sandra Bullock’s Comeback Film Hits No. 1, ‘Money Heist’ Continues to Dominate

Sandra Bullock is back on Netflix, and this time, it isn’t blindfolded in a post-apocalyptic horror (a la 2018’s “Bird Box”). Her latest feature flick on the streamer, “The Unforgivable,” directed by Nora Fingscheidt, debuted at No. 1 globally on Dec. 10 and generated 85.86 million hours of subscriber viewership. In the film, Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison who re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past or the murder she committed. Fingscheidt joins a cohort of female directors and showrunners that dominated Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Dec. 6-12, including...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Terrence Malick’s Voyage of Time Finally Gets U.S. 4K Digital Release, Courtesy of MUBI

At long last, Terrence Malick’s awe-inspiring documentary Voyage of Time will be able to be seen by more eyes. Premiering back in the fall of 2016 in two forms––a 45-minute, Brad Pitt-narrated version for IMAX and a feature-length version narrated by Cate Blanchett––the latter still hasn’t seen a proper U.S. release (I thankfully was able to catch it with a live orchestra a few years back at BAM), but the former got a small IMAX run. Now the Pitt-narrated version will be getting a digital premiere courtesy of MUBI in glorious 4K. Ahead of a release next week, on December 17, a new trailer has now arrived for the film landing globally (excluding China, Japan, CIS, Baltics).
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#The Bronx#Mpi Media Group
Variety

‘Please Baby Please,’ Starring Andrea Riseborough, Harry Melling, Karl Glusman, Reveals First-Look Image (EXCLUSIVE)

A first-look image has debuted of Andrea Riseborough, whose credits include “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” and Karl Glusman, who starred in Gaspar Noé’s Cannes entry “Love,” in Amanda Kramer’s “Please Baby Please.” In the challenging image, Glusman is seen branding Riseborough with an iron. The film also stars Harry Melling, who appeared as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise and in “The Queen’s Gambit,” and Demi Moore. It has its world premiere at next month’s Rotterdam Film Festival. CAA Media Finance is handling sales. The movie follows bohemian couple Suze and Arthur who, after witnessing a murder in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Mic

The trailer for A24's next big hit has arrived.

Beloved movie house A24 has released the tailer for what is sure to be its next big hit, Everything Everywhere All At Once. The film centers “an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.” But the trailer quickly reveals, as Yeoh goes back and forth with a quippy bureaucrat (Jamie Lee Curtis) who might be possessed (aren’t they all), the film is going to focus on far more than just the existential ennui of living under capitalism. As a googly-eyed logo pops up and a staccato score starts to pulse, things start to unravel — literally, as in the fabric of reality — and Yeoh becomes an unlikely heroine.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy