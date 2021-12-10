ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Health Headlines: Pfizer gets the green light for booster shots for teens 16 and older; hospitalization and cases rising in CT

By Ken Houston
 4 days ago

(WTNH) – In today’s Health Headlines, Pfizer COVID booster shots for teens aged 16 and older get the green light. Plus, hospitalizations and cases are rising in Connecticut and new research shows omicron may have genetic links to the common cold.

Dr. Jamie Meyer, an associate professor at Yale School of Medicine and Yale School of Public Health, discusses these topics.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

