The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion ban

IN THE SUPREME COURT

A win and a loss for both sides of the abortion fight:

In a ruling this morning, the Supreme Court is allowing Texas’s 6-week abortion ban to continue, but also allows for a legal challenge to the law to continue.

The gist of the ruling: Abortion providers can sue, but the ban can continue while that plays out.

Some context — the ruling isn’t on the law itself: The Supreme Court didn’t weigh in on the actual law, just the procedure for legal challenges. “The challenges to the Texas law focused not on the law’s constitutionality but on whether the law could be challenged in court by either abortion providers in the state or the federal government.”

More from The New York Times’s Adam Liptak: https://nyti.ms/3lQ1luc

Happy Friday!!

NEWS THIS MORNING

Prices have felt very high, but we can now put a number to that increase:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, “Consumer prices surged 6.8 percent in the year leading into November and 0.8 percent last month alone as a roaring economy overwhelmed struggling supply chains and fueled inflation, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.” https://bit.ly/3EJ2Mlf

For context: This is the highest annual inflation rate since 1982.

Here’s a chart of inflation rates since 1982: Via The Washington Post’s Heather Long. The graphic: https://bit.ly/3oGDlLG

‘RISING INFLATION CONTINUES TO COMPLICATE BIDEN’S AGENDA’:

Via The New York Times’s Jim Tankersley: https://nyti.ms/3ydWVSE

IN CONGRESS

Lots of ‘he said, she said’ going on with Joe Manchin:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Democratic senators say that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has made it clear to them through what they say are stalling tactics that he has no desire to vote on President Biden’s sweeping climate and social spending agenda before Christmas.” https://bit.ly/30ft1RB

And, as per usual, it’s up to Manchin: “[Dems] say that if Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) schedules a vote on a motion to proceed to the Build Back Better Act before Christmas that it will get the support of 49 members of the Democratic caucus and that Manchin’s vote is the only question mark.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/30ft1RB

I’m so supportive of the holiday cheer:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3EVNHgg

Another photo of the filming: https://bit.ly/30ftFyv

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Everyone’s favorite place to point the blame:

Via The Hill’s Hanna Trudo and Brett Samuels, “The Biden White House, plagued by low approval ratings that have weakened the president’s clout and raised fears among Democrats over next year’s midterms, is blaming the media for some of its problems.” https://bit.ly/3yl7P9h

The argument — it’s pretty much what you’d expect: White House officials are accusing the media of unfairly covering President Biden.

Several White House officials have shared this Washington Post op-ed to illustrate their point: “The media treats Biden as badly as — or worse than — Trump. Here’s proof.” Here’s Dana Milbank’s op-ed if you want to read it: https://wapo.st/3DVcss1

What this means for the Biden administration: https://bit.ly/3yl7P9h

ON THE HUNT FOR SOME BROWNIE POINTS:

Via The Hill’s Zack Budryk, ‘White House seeks to get some credit if gas prices fall’: https://bit.ly/3pOfd9p

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Interesting read — ‘For Clues to How Omicron Plays Out in the U.S., Look to the U.K.’:

Via The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Douglas, “How Britain fares against Omicron will offer clues to the U.S. and the rest of the industrialized world about how the variant behaves in a highly vaccinated population, how sick those who are infected get and if its dozens of mutations have given Omicron enough of an advantage on the evolutionary ladder to starve Delta of the hosts it needs to stay on top.”

What we know: https://on.wsj.com/3lTnfwG

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 49,669,827

U.S. death toll: 794,685

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 477 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.17 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

All I picture is Trump singing the new GAYLE song — ‘A-B-C-D-E, F-U … and your job’:

--> https://bit.ly/3dEhY7p

Via Axios’s Barak Ravid, “Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu were the closest of political allies during the four years they overlapped in office, at least in public. Not anymore. ‘I haven’t spoken to him since,’ Trump said of the former Israeli prime minister. ‘F**k him.’ " https://bit.ly/3DJPaF2

Why Trump dislikes Netanyahu: “The final straw for Trump was when Netanyahu congratulated President-elect Biden for his election victory while Trump was still disputing the result.”

This is one of the wildest moments in college sports this year:

Watch: https://bit.ly/30eZqYv

I can’t watch this. But I also can’t turn away. ... Basically, if you watch this, it’s considered rubbernecking:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3DJ47Hx

Watch a ‘Stop the Steal’ organizer get served:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3IGhoVd

Back story: https://bit.ly/3GAQYSC

ANOTHER JAN. 6 HEADLINE GETTING TRACTION THIS WEEK:

“An alleged rioter bragged about drinking beer inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. The FBI arrested him this week.” Full story from The Washington Post’s Timothy Bella: https://wapo.st/3dGXQS4

