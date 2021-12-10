ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Film Review: Lamb

By CineVue
Cine Vue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet amongst the blasted hills and rural farmland of Iceland, director Valdimar Jóhannsson’s feature debut Lamb is austere and strange in equal measure. Though it is inhabited by folkloric creatures, Lamb ultimately reveals itself as a human drama that uses generic conventions as a way of examining the destructive nature of...

cine-vue.com

Comments / 0

Related
oneroomwithaview.com

Lamb – Review

María and Ingvar (Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason) are an Icelandic couple living on a remote farm in the mountains. Under the midnight sun, the pair discover a strange lamb in their sheep barn, which causes their lives to take a turn in a new direction.
MOVIES
kingstonthisweek.com

Film review: Benedetta is based on the true story of a 17th-century lesbian nun

It can be instructive to note how our language sometimes uses the same word for different purposes. Take “ecstasy,” which can be applied to both religious experiences and sexual ones. Ditto “rapture.”. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Then there’s...
MOVIES
Register Citizen

Granger on Film: ‘Lamb’ is a thrilling take on Norse mythology

High on my list of Best International (Foreign) Films of 2021 is Iceland’s “Lamb,” a contemporary folkloric tale from Norse mythology. Living on a remote sheep farm, situated between a snow-patched mountain and a wind-swept river, melancholy Maria (Noomi Rapace) and taciturn Ingvar (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason) tend their birthing ewes during lambing season.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noomi Rapace
Person
Björn Hlynur Haraldsson
prrecordgazette.com

Film review: Wolf claws out a dramatic space for itself

Sure, the plot is straightforward. George MacKay (1918) plays Jacob, a young man who thinks he’s a wolf. His parents send him to an institution that promises to cure him, and it’s here that he falls for fellow patient Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp) while suffering the bizarre, cruel treatments of Dr. Mann (Paddy Considine). And you thought Wild Mountain Thyme was weird.
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Film Review: Dune merges its blockbuster aesthetic with a desolate mentality.

Despite reading Frank Herbert‘s 1965 novel many moons ago and viewing David Lynch’s bizarre 1984 adaptation during my youth, Dune was still a title that felt foreign to me when entering the theatre to bare witness to Denis Villeneuve‘s much-discussed imagining. Sure, I can clearly see the inspiration this operatic story had on the science-fiction tales that came in the years since – namely a little series known as Star Wars – and the narrative surrounding the spice business at the core of the story lacks subtlety when held up to the petroleum industry of the now, but Villeneuve’s vision, in all its robust glory, is its own beast, and in adapting the novel with his own unique vision he’s made familiar material feel somewhat untapped.
MOVIES
fox10phoenix.com

Film reviews: ‘Parallel Mothers’ and ‘Memoria’

Washington, D.C. - This month, we’ll be highlighting some of the year’s most exciting international films. First up: Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s heightened "Memoria" and another fascinating collaboration between Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz. "Memoria" review: Tilda Swinton captivates, despite a disappointing twist. Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s films are a test of patience, and...
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Film Review: The Protege is a serviceable action film elevated by its cast

New Zealand-born director Martin Campbell is no slouch when it comes to the action genre. Sure, there was the stumble that was the thorn in Ryan Reynolds’ side, Green Lantern, and Beyond Borders, despite suitable work from both Angelina Jolie and Clive Owen, was a boring misstep, but having reinvigorated the Bond films at times when they needed them the most – he helmed both Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig’s first forays as 007 in GoldenEye and Casino Royale, respectively – is practically enough to give him a free pass when looking at The Protege.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Film Review
phillyvoice.com

The 12 Days of Netflix Christmas Movies: Reviewing a dozen streaming holiday films

Welcome to the most wonderful time of the year. No, not the time of year when you gather with friends and family and everyone you love to celebrate making it through another year by exchanging expensive gifts and drinking way too much. We're talking about the time of year where it's actually socially acceptable to watch Christmas movies.
MOVIES
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home review roundup: What are the critics saying?

The first reviews to Spider-Man: No Way Home are in following the film’s world premiere.On Monday (13 December), the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie was unveiled in Hollywood, with spoiler-free reactions rolling in on social media soon after.There has been a particular sense of excitement surrounding this release due to the secretive nature of its production. After it was revealed that several non-MCU characters from previous Spider-Man films would be in the film (including Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro), many assumed that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would show up in some form.While that detail is...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Guillermo del Toro and Jane Campion Talk ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Nightmare Alley’ and Learning to Love Netflix

Jane Campion would like to apologize. “I didn’t get back to you that weekend because I got sick,” she says. “I got food poisoning.” Campion isn’t talking to her publicist or a manager. Nor is she addressing one of the dozens of Netflix handlers who have been by her side continuously since last September as she’s flown all over the world — unveiling her latest opus, “The Power of the Dog,” at film festivals and to Oscar voters. No, the person who Campion ghosted over email is … Guillermo del Toro. Since the two of them are about to talk about...
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

Film Critic Linda Cook Reviews “Encanto” and “The Power of the Dog”

Film critic Linda cook took us on a trip to a charmed place in the mountains of Colombia and the stark world of 1920’s Montana, as she reviewed the films “Encanto” and “The Power of the Dog.”. You can check out all of Linda’s reviews on our website, OurQuadCities.com.
MOVIES
Variety

Billy Zane Breaks Down His ‘Dead, Dead Serious’ Villain on Peacock’s ‘MacGruber’

Whether he is making a cameo as himself (on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys”) or taking on a larger-than-life character (as in everything from “Titanic” to Netflix’s “True Story”), when Billy Zane signs onto a project, you know the piece is going to be elevated. The prolific actor is now staying busy with a handful of titles across film and TV, and he most recently stepped into the role of Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth in Peacock’s “MacGruber.” It is a role that has him playing an adversary to Will Forte’s titular character and one that only required “a hotel room...
MOVIES
Variety

‘West Side Story,’ ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Lead U.K. Box Office

Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed musical “West Side Story” and beloved canine mascot-hero property “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” were neck and neck for pole position at the U.K. and Ireland weekend box office. Disney release “West Side Story” topped the charts with £1.297 million ($1.72 million), while eOne release “Clifford the Big Red Dog” was just behind with £1.293 million ($1.71 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Both films were debuts. In its third week, Universal’s previous chart topper “House of Gucci” claimed the third spot with £779,974 and has a total of £7.3 million. Also in its third week, Disney’s “Encanto”...
ENTERTAINMENT
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy