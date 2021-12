A man hunted down both his ex-girlfriend and ex-wife before dying by suicide, according to cops. Rajaee Shareef Black, 44, on Saturday afternoon allegedly shot and killed a woman who officers identified as a 41-year-old. The rear door of the residence had been kicked in, Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison said. After this, Black crossed over into Howard County and went on Facebook Live to complain about the woman as well as his ex-wife Wendy Natalie Black, 42, regarding custody problems, according to The Baltimore Sun.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO