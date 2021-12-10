After Surviving a Pandemic and Winter Storm Uri, Tootsies is Back in Dallas — And Better Than Ever

Vignette with an antique architectural column, bust, and buffet. (Photo by Charles Peed/Casa Gusto) Since opening its doors in West Palm Beach in late 2018, home design emporium Casa Gusto has drawn more than 50,000 followers on Instagram and an avid fan base of interior designers and others from around the world. A recent post showing hand-painted Talavera dishes artfully arranged on a wall above a peeling antique Swedish bench has garnered more than 5,560 likes and a load of inquiries. Martha Stewart has blogged about it, and House Beautiful listed Casa Gusto as one of the top home decor stores in America. People travel from around the globe to shop here, but design lovers from Texas are among Casa Gusto’s biggest fans. “Boy, do they love it — An SUV will pull up and five, six, seven, eight, 10 women will pile out, and they’re all from Dallas or Houston,” says Charles Peed, who co-owns Gasa Gusto with his mother, Cris Briger, and brother Augie Briger.

6 DAYS AGO