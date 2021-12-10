After Surviving a Pandemic and Winter Storm Uri, Tootsies is Back in Dallas — And Better Than Ever
By Caitlin Clark
papercitymag.com
4 days ago
Tootsies is finally back home in Dallas, and better than ever. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) For most, opening the doors to your store in a post-Covid world would be a nerve-racking experience. Will people come? Will they even like it? In the case of Tootsies, however, there is no doubt about...
Iconic Fashion Boutique Celebrates a Milestone and Revamped Interiors while Looking Forward to the Future. Iconic Dallas fashion house Tootsies announces the reopening of their location in The Plaza at Preston Center as they celebrate 30 years in Dallas. The retailer will unveil the newly renovated store with a Grand Re-Opening event to welcome shoppers back into the shiny new space on Wednesday, December 8 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Dallas music-scene staples DJ Blake Ward and DJ Sober, with bites provided by Yardbird and custom cocktails by Painted Donkey Tequila. The Tootsies team is thrilled to celebrate a monumental 30 years in Dallas and the store’s grand re-opening, all in one event.
