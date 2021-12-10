ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Kettering, Troy schools moving to mask-optional policy after district’s winter break

By Candace Price
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksW16_0dJX2rKE00

KETTERING — Citing an increase in vaccination levels of school-aged children in the region, Kettering City Schools said masks will become optional for students and staff members when classes resume in January.

>>PREVIOUS REPORT: Kettering Superintendent recommends masks in the classroom if there is no social distancing

A mask mandate had been in place within the school district since August. District Superintendent Scott Inskeep said the decision was always up to be revisited after COVID-19 vaccines became available for children aged between 5 and 11-years-old.

“When we put the mask mandate in place, I stated at the time that I would revisit this decision six weeks after the vaccine was available for 5-11-year-olds. Six weeks out will be December 17,” Inskeep said in a statement to News Center 7 Friday.

“We have held vaccine clinics in partnership with Rite Aid for our young people, and Public Health Dayton Montgomery County is reporting that a high percentage of school-age children have been vaccinated,” he said.

And with the increase in vaccination levels, Inskeep said the district chose to loosen the mask policy.

“With all of this in mind, I feel that it is time to return to choice for our parents and guardians and to let them decide if their children will wear masks while in school, beginning when we return from Winter Break on January 3,” he said in the statement.

Inskeep added the policy will be subject to change based on what happens after students return to the classroom.

“Of course, the caveat to this decision is that if there is an outbreak of any kind in the schools, we can always look at returning to masking, if the situation warrants it.”

Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper announced Friday afternoon that the district would also be removing their facemask requirement.

In a video to students and parents, Piper said that the district’s mask requirement would be terminated January 3. Similarly to Kettering Schools, Piper cited the available vaccinations for school-aged children.

“This timeline follows the ability of all school-aged children to be immunized if their parents so choose,” Piper said.

Masks will still be required on school buses, per federal regulation.

The district also updated their quarantine guidelines. Students who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive will have the option to quarantine at home or come to school and wear a mask, so long as they are asymptomatic.

The decision from the district comes as the Ohio Department of Health reported Thursday the current surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state is putting a “dangerous strain” on the state’s health care system.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Senate Democrats raise debt ceiling after filibuster deal

Senate Democrats on Tuesday voted to raise the debt ceiling, bypassing a GOP filibuster as part of a deal struck by congressional leaders. Senators voted 50-49 along party lines to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion. Though GOP senators supported legislation last week setting up the simple majority vote, none voted for the bill to increase the debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Former NFL player who killed six people had stage 2 CTE, autopsy finds

A coroner said an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of a former NFL player who authorities say fatally shot six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April. The 20 years ex-football pro Phillip Adams spent playing football "definitely ... gave rise" to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined Adams' brain.
NFL
NBC News

Elon Musk is Time's 2021 'Person of the Year.' He doesn't deserve it.

After another year of pandemic mitigation measures, vaccine rollouts and health care inequities, Time magazine announced its Person of the Year for 2021. Last year’s selection of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was, arguably, a snub of the health care workers who have spent the last two years protecting the U.S. — and the world — from Covid-19. But instead of remedying that oversight this year, Time decided to make it much, much worse by selecting the richest man in the world for its 2021 honor: Elon Musk.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Kettering, OH
Education
City
Kettering, OH
Kettering, OH
Health
Dayton, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
Troy, OH
Health
Dayton, OH
Health
City
Troy, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Troy, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#Rite Aid#Kettering Superintendent#News Center#Winter Break
The Hill

DC attorney general sues far-right groups over Jan. 6 attack

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D) on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The 84-page civil complaint, which also lists dozens of individuals, alleges violations of local D.C. and federal laws,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
51K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy