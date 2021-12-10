ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Team-high 27 in loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Sharpe totaled 27 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

WATCH: Navy's unplanned fake punt results in all-time heads-up play to help clinch win over Army

Navy ended its otherwise disappointing season with a dramatic 17-13 victory over rival Army on Saturday. The Midshipmen leaned on a dominant second-half effort in which they possessed the ball for nearly 22 minutes and held the Black Knights to just 57 yards of offense. But luck played a role in the win as well, thanks to an all-time heads-up play from star linebacker Diego Fagot.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Eyeing Significant NBA Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest trades of the NBA’s offseason, acquiring star point guard Russell Westbrook, and another notable move is being considered. According to reports, the Lakers are showing interest in disgruntled Indiana Pacers star big man Myles Turner. Indiana is reportedly considering a...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
NBA
thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Cowboys make unexpected move before game with Washington; Ron Rivera warns his team to not fall for mind games

There's one thing the Week 14 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team won't lack, and that's drama. One of the longest and most toxic rivalries in the NFL reignites for 2021 when the former takes their talents to FedEx Field on Sunday, and amid a fiery public exchange of words between the team's head coaches. Mike McCarthy expressed the ultimate "confidence" in his gameplan to go into Maryland and win, his comments meeting the ire of Ron Rivera, who labeled them a "big mistake."
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

James Conner suffers injury at end of Cardinals’ loss

The Arizona Cardinals came up short against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and they also suffered an injury to one of their key offensive contributors. James Conner was shown receiving attention from trainers at the end of the Cardinals’ 30-23 loss to the Rams. The versatile running back got hurt on the second-to-last play of the game, when he caught a 9-yard pass.
NFL
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas accuses Michael Jordan of CHEATING on the golf course

Since Justin Thomas' rise to prominence in the golf world, he has built some very high-profile relationships with some of the world's biggest sports icons. 15-time major winner Tiger Woods described Thomas as a brother to himself and a big brother to his son Charlie. We should see this group reunite again at the PNC Championship this week.
NBA
CBS Sports

Chargers' Justin Herbert becomes first NFL player to accomplish this remarkable passing feat

Patrick Mahomes drew legitimate Hall of Fame buzz just a few years into his NFL career thanks to a record-breaking start as the Chiefs' starting quarterback. But there's another AFC West signal-caller who's off to an even better statistical start to his career. With three touchdown passes in the Chargers' blowout win over the Giants on Sunday, second-year QB Justin Herbert eclipsed 30 scoring passes on the year, making him the first player in NFL history to throw at least 30 scores in each of his first two seasons.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray made big mistake on last play of Cardinals’ loss

Kyler Murray made a lot of nice plays on Monday night, but he sure made a big mistake on the last play of his Arizona Cardinals’ 30-23 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals were down 10 late in the game and kicked a field goal with 37 seconds left to make it 30-23. Arizona then improbably recovered an onside kick to give themselves a chance to tie the game. But their final possession went poorly.
NFL
The Independent

Pete Maravich's LSU letterman jacket fetches nearly $117K

Basketball great “Pistol” Pete Maravich's college letterman jacket sold for nearly $117,000 at an auction over the weekend, more than 50 years after his record-setting career at Louisiana State University.The auction of various Maravich memorabilia, conducted by Grey Flannel Auctions of Scottsdale, Arizona netted over $160,000, including the earnings from the jacket, according to The Advocate. The purple jacket, trimmed with gold and featuring a gold “L” on the left breast, was worn by Maravich during his three seasons as a Tiger It went for $116,924. The rest of the auction items included his 1978 NBA All-Star...
NBA
southernminn.com

Special teams not special for Wild in loss to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 on Sunday night. After struggling through a 4-for-31 (12.9%) stretch on power-play opportunities over their previous 11 games, the Golden Knights were 2-for-4 against Minnesota, which went into the game ranked fifth with its penalty kill on the road. Vegas was 5-for-6 on its penalty kill.
NHL

