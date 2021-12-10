ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greendale, WI

Two people carjacked this week at Southridge Mall

By Editorials
WISN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENDALE, Wis. — Greendale police are investigating two carjackings this week at Southridge Mall. They said two teens stole a silver Mercedes C300 Tuesday afternoon in...

www.wisn.com

Comments / 9

Homer
3d ago

Amputate the right hand of carjackers, regardless of age or race. Demerits, Lectures, and Timeouts don’t deter carjacking. Make carjacking a choice to get your hand cut off… it’s a CHOICE!

Reply
2
One Shot One Kill.
3d ago

Doesn’t surprise me this mall will be destroyed like the others when these people take over.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate Democrats raise debt ceiling after filibuster deal

Senate Democrats on Tuesday voted to raise the debt ceiling, bypassing a GOP filibuster as part of a deal struck by congressional leaders. Senators voted 50-49 along party lines to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion. Though GOP senators supported legislation last week setting up the simple majority vote, none voted for the bill to increase the debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Former NFL player who killed six people had stage 2 CTE, autopsy finds

A coroner said an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of a former NFL player who authorities say fatally shot six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April. The 20 years ex-football pro Phillip Adams spent playing football "definitely ... gave rise" to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined Adams' brain.
NFL
NBC News

Elon Musk is Time's 2021 'Person of the Year.' He doesn't deserve it.

After another year of pandemic mitigation measures, vaccine rollouts and health care inequities, Time magazine announced its Person of the Year for 2021. Last year’s selection of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was, arguably, a snub of the health care workers who have spent the last two years protecting the U.S. — and the world — from Covid-19. But instead of remedying that oversight this year, Time decided to make it much, much worse by selecting the richest man in the world for its 2021 honor: Elon Musk.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Greendale, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjackings#Police#Mercedes#Tj Maxx
The Hill

DC attorney general sues far-right groups over Jan. 6 attack

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D) on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The 84-page civil complaint, which also lists dozens of individuals, alleges violations of local D.C. and federal laws,...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy